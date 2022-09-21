$GAMI Gets Listed on XT.COM

SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, which is one of the leading global trading exchanges and the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce that GAMI token ($GAMI) is getting listed in Main Zone (DeFi) of the platform. The token is open to users for trading from 14th September at 09:00 (UTC).

$GAMI is a utility token that belongs to the GAMI platform, which is a modular DeFi platform. By having $GAMI listed on XT.com, the token can be reached out to a wider audience, and the XT community can also have the privilege of trading the token that can be used for various purposes.

About $GAMI

The GAMI token has a lot of utilities for projects and crypto investors. GAMI, which is an IDO/INO platform, offers guaranteed allocation in IDOs to $GAMI stakers. The owners of their sneaker NFTs can also earn $GAMI tokens. The GAMI hub gives a chance to the users to collect points and own the tokens by completing quests.

The primary purpose of the GAMI platform is to contribute to the development of the stakeholders in the gaming ecosystem by providing them with innovative solutions aided by the blockchain technology.

Website: https://gamiworld.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gamiworld

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

