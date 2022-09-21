Englewood Health ZT Systems Outpatient Center Opens at 2 Journal Square

Ribbon-cutting celebrates $4 million gift from ZT Systems, bringing urgent care, primary care, imaging and laboratory services, specialty care and more to Hudson County

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians, local leaders, and members of the community gathered today to celebrate the opening of the Englewood Health ZT Systems Outpatient Center at 2 Journal Square.

The outpatient center is a three-floor, 73,000+ square-foot facility that offers urgent care, primary care, imaging and over a dozen specialty care services to the Hudson County community.

Conveniently located across from the PATH station, the outpatient center also offers patients free parking and easy access to public transportation. The facility brings all the expertise, resources, and existing infrastructure of the hospital to its patients in Jersey City and beyond.

"Travel should never be a barrier to comprehensive, high-quality health care," said Warren Geller, president and CEO of Englewood Health. "That's why we continue to expand our services throughout northern New Jersey. Our outpatient center in Jersey City will increase access to preventive care and diagnostics right where people live and work."

For those who already receive care within the Englewood Health Physician Network—which provides primary and specialty care services across Hudson County—the outpatient center offers seamless collaboration with their referring physicians and true continuity of care.

Made possible by a historic philanthropic gift

The founding of the outpatient center was made possible by a historic philanthropic gift from ZT Systems, an international leader in the IT sector.

The $4 million gift from ZT Systems is the largest corporate pledge in Englewood Health's history and has fueled the mission of bringing these important medical services to Hudson County.

"ZT Systems is proud to support Englewood Health in giving back to the local community by bringing urgent care, primary care, imaging and laboratory services, specialty care and more to Jersey City," said Frank Zhang, president and CEO of ZT Systems. "The Englewood Health Foundation shares our company's values of partnership and people first , and we are very excited to be a part of this important initiative."

A comprehensive, outpatient medical center

Primary and specialty care

On the first floor of the outpatient center, orthopedic experts care for patients from diagnosis through rehabilitation for any orthopedic-related condition.

Primary care services are located on the second floor, as are specialties including pulmonology, gastroenterology, dermatology, neurology, bariatric and general surgery, colon and rectal surgery, behavioral health, and vascular surgery.

A diabetes center on the second floor offers patients access to diabetes education and nutritional counseling, as well as podiatry and endocrinology. Also on the second floor are hematology and oncology offices.

"For over 130 years, Englewood Health has provided personalized, compassionate care to the residents of Northern New Jersey and beyond," said Stephen Brunnquell, MD, president of the Englewood Health Physician Network. "While our reach has included Jersey City and the people who live and work there, the addition of this new location at Journal Square will be a game changer. With increased access to expertise, services, and screenings, people will be able to get the care they need, when they need it, right in their own neighborhood."

Imaging

Born of a need for increased access to high-quality medical imaging, Englewood Hospital Imaging at Jersey City is a full-service imaging center, offering highly sophisticated technology and advanced diagnostic testing opening to patients on October 3, 2022.

"Access to imaging services such as CT scans and MRIs enable the early detection of cancer, heart disease, joint and spine injuries, abdominal disease, and problems related to brain function," said Mark Shapiro, MD, chief of radiology at Englewood Health. "As many of these conditions are treatable or curable in their early stages, Englewood Health's continued efforts to expand diagnostic imaging directly improve health outcomes within our community."

At the brand-new imaging center, a team of fellowship-trained radiologists provides same-day results, as well as urgent and emergent consultations when necessary. The facility will offer multimodal imaging using state-of-the-art equipment, including:

3T MRI – body/musculoskeletal, breast, neuro, MR elastography

128-Slice CT and full-service CT – CT angiography, cardiac CTA including FFRct

Ultrasound

Women's imaging – 3D mammography, breast ultrasound, stereotactic biopsy

DEXA/Bone Densitometry

X-Ray

Cardiac Imaging – nuclear and non-nuclear stress testing, echocardiography, vascular lab, Holter monitor

Maternal Fetal Medicine – perinatology, high-risk obstetrical ultrasound, amniocentesis, nuchal translucency screening

Breast services

A major focus of this new center is to bring Englewood Health's expert breast services into the community.

"Getting an annual mammogram in Hudson County just got easier," said Mindy Goldfischer, MD, chief of breast imaging at Englewood Health and medical director of The Leslie Simon Breast Care and Cytodiagnosis Center at Englewood Health. "At the imaging center in Jersey City, screening mammography, diagnostic evaluations, and advanced breast procedures are performed by our breast imaging specialists. Having access to these important breast services locally will save lives."

Englewood Health is a regional leader in breast imaging and is accredited and nationally recognized by the American College of Radiology as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence.

In addition, Englewood Health's breast cancer disease management team—which includes medical oncologists, breast surgeons, pathologists, radiologists, radiation oncologists, and geneticists—works together to create individual care plans for each of their patients.

Urgent Care

Located on the main level, Englewood Health Urgent Care at Jersey City offers same-day, walk-in services for adults and children with non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses, as well as preventive care services, routine vaccinations, and telemedicine. Urgent Care is open Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information or to make an appointment at Englewood Health ZT Systems Outpatient Center, visit englewoodhealth.org/jerseycity.

