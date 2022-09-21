Encore Insurance Builds Future-Forward, Digital-First Independent Agency with Novidea

Michigan-based Agency Creates a Centralized System of Record to Improve Customer and Employee Experience

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsureTech Connect 2022 -- Encore Insurance, a digital-native independent insurance agency specializing in personal lines, has selected Novidea 's cloud-native, data-driven agency management system (AMS) to scale and create a better customer experience. By putting real-time customer data at every employee's fingertip, regardless of where they choose to work, Encore can now boost conversions, resolve customer disputes more quickly, and make better-informed business decisions.

(PRNewsfoto/Novidea) (PRNewswire)

"As a modern, digital-first independent agency, we have a future goal to scale beyond Michigan and service clients across all 50 states. To accomplish this, we knew we needed an agency management system that could support us as we grow," said Peter Vitale, Founder and CEO of Encore. "Novidea empowered us to revamp how we manage and assign incoming business opportunities and how agents use data to create a great customer experience. For the first time, we can evaluate our new business closure rate and determine whether we're spending too much on the leads we acquire. The solution's API architecture enabled us to create a singular, secure, and centralized system of record where all our prospect and customer data is accessible in real-time when agents need it most."

Today's independent agents must provide a seamless, digital-first customer experience or risk losing business to more tech-savvy competitors. Customer expectations have shifted towards real-time, self-service workflows across multiple channels; however, agents must balance this with support from a human when customers need it. Only Novidea's agency management system enables self-service customer portals while supporting customer contact agents who need instant access to policy information. Independent agents, brokers, and MGAs can optimize every step of the insurance policy distribution lifecycle, from quote to policy binding and servicing to claims processing and renewals. All this makes Encore's sales team more efficient with each customer interaction, resulting in a more satisfying work experience for employees who feel empowered and supported.

"Encore understands that giving customers multichannel choices and a seamless experience is no longer a 'nice to have,' but a means of fueling growth and sustainability for independent agencies," said Eric Ayala, Senior Vice President and General Manager, North America for Novidea. "We're proud to partner with Encore as they strive to build out a customer-focused digital agency of the future. We're looking forward to supporting Encore as they find new ways to leverage their configurable Novidea solution to solve more challenges and remove more barriers in their quest to become a national agency."

The Novidea platform enabled Encore to unify its tech stack and create a highly customized, centralized system of record in which all customer data resides. Built on Salesforce Big Technology with an open API architecture, Novidea's configurable software made it easy for Encore to integrate its digital communications technology, third-party lead bidding, and customer contact centers into the management console. Novidea serves as the data collection and analysis hub where Peter and his team can pull data from connected applications and create reports on his sales team's customer call performance, prospect conversion rates, and much more. Vitale and his team can leverage the insights of the end-to-end Novidea system to measure Encore's return on investment (ROI) on its business development spending. Novidea even provides a record of customer interaction across channels, from emails to phone calls and text messages, so agents can refer to that history the next time they speak with a customer.

Learn more about the Novidea agency management platform live at InsureTech Connect 2022 , September 20-22 at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas – Booth #2422.

About Novidea

Novidea is a leading provider of the first born-in-the-cloud, data-driven insurance platform that enables brokers, agents, and MGAs to modernize and manage the customer insurance journey end-to-end and drive growth across the entire insurance distribution lifecycle. The Novidea platform, built to leverage the power of Salesforce's Big Technology, provides a complete ecosystem spanning every aspect of an insurance business. The platform's technology provides a 360-degree view of the customer and all stakeholders, enabling full integration between customer-facing policy transactions and the middle and back office. Brokers, agencies, and MGAs extract more value from customer and policy data with actionable intelligence from any device, anywhere. Novidea turns data into insight at the point of need, enabling better-informed decisions and delivering greater customer value through products and services tailored to individual needs. Novidea, a member of MGAA and an ACORD partner, supports more than 100 customers, including agents, brokers, MGAs, and the London market, managing tens of millions of policies across 22 countries.

For more information, please go to: www.novideasoft.com.

For further information contact

Michelle Barry

Chameleon Collective for Novidea U.S.

Michelle.barry@chameleon.co

T: +1 (603) 809-2748



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1723159/Novidea_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Novidea