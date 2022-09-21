Attorneys at Personal Injury Trial Firm Martin Walker PC Earn Texas Super Lawyers Recognition

Firm founders earn repeat honors; Marisa Allen earns first-year ranking

TYLER, Texas, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin Walker PC is pleased to announce that each of the firm's three attorneys have been named to the 2022 list of Texas Super Lawyers, which recognized their work in medical malpractice and appellate law.

Firm founders Reid Martin and Jack Walker, who have built a reputation fighting for the rights of personal injury victims, were both honored for their expertise in medical malpractice. This marks the fourth consecutive year for Mr. Walker's honors and the third for Mr. Martin. Both name partners are Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

"To be endorsed by other legal practitioners who have a firm understanding of the work we do is always special," said Mr. Walker. "We are all very excited about this honor, but the greatest achievement we strive for is securing justice for those who have been wronged or harmed."

Mr. Martin agreed saying, "The fight for justice is always at the forefront of our minds. We are very thankful our determination is acknowledged by our peers."

Trial lawyer Marisa Allen earned recognition for her appellate practice. Ms. Allen was previously honored by Texas Super Lawyers as a Rising Star, for her exceptional work early in her career. She is Board Certified in Civil Appellate Law.

The Texas Super Lawyers honors mark the latest accolades for the Tyler-based personal injury firm whose lawyers were recently recognized by Best Lawyers in America and Lawdragon's list of 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers. Martin Walker PC is also on the list of Best Lawyers' Best Law Firms in America.

Only 5 percent of Texas attorneys are named to the Texas Super Lawyers list each year. The legal guide is developed by researchers with Thomson Reuters who conduct a statewide survey asking attorneys to nominate their top legal peers. Then, following additional research, a blue-ribbon panel of lawyers assists Texas Super Lawyers' staff with final selections.

About Martin Walker PC

Martin Walker PC is a Tyler-based law firm with significant trial expertise representing individuals and businesses in high-stakes litigation, including medical malpractice, catastrophic injuries involving 18-wheeler accidents, oilfield injuries, wrongful death, and product liability.

