YOTO MINI SELECTED AS A GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2022 PARENTING AWARD WINNER

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoto announced today that the Yoto Mini was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2022 Parenting Awards in the Premium Play Picks category. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/parentingawards2022 on September 16, 2022. Select winners will also be featured in the October 2022 print issue of Good Housekeeping, on newsstands September 20th.

Yoto is changing how children interact with technology for the better. Yoto Mini is the newest generation of Yoto's award-winning audio player, putting the best of Yoto in the palm of kids' hands. Without cameras, microphones, or ads, the petite and portable screen-free platform inspires creativity and imaginative thinking through a wide variety of audio titles, including stories, music, podcasts, mindfulness activities and more – All while helping redefine technology's role in children's lives. The size-defying sound and all-day battery life makes Yoto Mini perfect for road trips, flights, or wherever your next family adventure takes you.

About Yoto

Yoto is an interactive audio platform for kids. Yoto offers a catalogue of stories, songs, activities and more to inspire creative play and learning without a screen. The carefully connected audio players – the Yoto Player and the Yoto Mini - put kids safely in control. No cameras. No microphones. No ads.

Inspired by Montessori principles, Ben Drury and Filip Denker founded Yoto in 2017. The very first Yoto Player launched on Kickstarter, then promptly sold out in 2019. The second generation Yoto Player was designed with renowned design agency, Pentagram, and launched in early 2020. Yoto Mini - the portable audio player - launched in late 2021.

Now available worldwide, Yoto have won awards and accolades from critics, parents and children alike. TIME Magazine even named it one of the Best Inventions of 2020 and Yoto Mini won a prestigious D&AD Pencil in 2022.

Yoto's platform features both award-winning original content and audio that has been licensed or co-created with partners. These partners include PRH, Macmillan, Sony, Disney, LEGO, Roald Dahl Story Company, HarperCollins, Hachette, Viacom, Bonnier and Scholastic.

