Virdee and CLEAR Partner for Frictionless Hotel Check-in

The partnership brings CLEAR's identity platform to hotels for a seamless and secure experience directly within Virdee's platform, solidifying Virdee as the leading solution for a fully contactless check-in experience

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virdee has announced it will implement CLEAR's (NYSE: YOU) secure identity platform to power its industry leading digital, self-service check-in solutions. The partnership marks the first integration within the hotel space for CLEAR and its 13 million members.

CLEAR is now integrated into Virdee's suite of solutions as its preferred method for identity verification, strengthening the ease, security, and holistic reach of Virdee's platform. While checking into a hotel, existing CLEAR Members will verify their identity with a photo – while new users enroll for free with a few simple steps. As verified guests complete check in on the Virdee platform, they can process payment, customize the stay, receive a mobile or physical key, and head straight to room without stopping at the front desk.

The partnership enables a seamless and predictable travel experience from air travel to car transportation to hotel check-in, avoiding long lines along the way.

"We are so excited to launch this first-of-its-kind partnership with Virdee. This partnership is an ideal opportunity to offer travelers a quick and seamless hotel check-in experience – no more waiting in long lines to prove you are you," said CLEAR EVP for Growth, Catesby Perrin.

"We're excited to help hotels catch up with the self-service digital innovation happening in other verticals of travel. This partnership is a step toward creating a seamless digital experience across all touchpoints of the traveler journey," said Virdee Co-Founder Nadav Cornberg. "In addition, hotel owners gain yet another solution to help them improve guest satisfaction and increase efficiencies."

About Virdee

Virdee is a technology company providing best-in-class virtual reception and user interaction software for clients and their tenants, guests, and other stakeholders. Virdee helps building owners reduce costs and generate ancillary revenue by automating front-of-house workflows via its mobile application and in-lobby experiences. Using an API-first approach, Virdee connects platforms for ID verification, payment collection, access control and remote assistance while serving customers in lodging, multifamily and commercial real estate industries. Visit www.virdee.co to learn more.

About CLEAR

Founded in 2010, CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 13 million members and hundreds of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether it's at the airport, stadium, or right on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you - making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and more seamless. Since day one, CLEAR has been committed to privacy done right.

