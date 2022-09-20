LONGi to Launch Innovative Hi-MO 5 54-cell Solar Module for U.S. Residential and Commercial Markets

Company will showcase new module and more at RE+ tradeshow in Anaheim

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, the world's leading solar technology company, announced today the launch of a new solar module specifically designed for residential and commercial applications in the U.S. market. The new Hi-MO 5 54-cell module, based on the new market standard M10 182-mm-monocrystaline wafer, will be available in early 2023, first as a monofacial module with a bifacial module to follow later in the year. Based on the same technology used in the company's popular large-format utility-scale 72-cell modules, the Hi-MO 5 54-cell module delivers superior power generation, reliable performance, high module efficiency and reduced system costs with an aesthetic appearance for rooftop distributed generation projects.

The Hi-MO 5 54-cell module features power outputs up to 420 watts and maximum efficiencies of 21.5%. The monofacial module comes in an all-black design and has a 12-year warranty for materials and processing and a 25-year warranty for linear power output. The bifacial module will be a dual-glass design and carries a 12-year warranty for materials and processing and a 30-year warranty for linear power output.

Weighing less than 50 lbs, the Hi-MO 5 54-cell can be handled and installed easily on rooftops, and is compatible with standard module racking and mounting systems. With its optimized electrical parameters, the Hi-MO 5 54-cell is compatible with smart module-level power electronics (MLPE) devices such as Enphase microinverters and SolarEdge optimizers as well as mainstream string inverters.

LONGi's Hi-MO 5 series won the 2021 Intersolar Award for its advanced PERC gallium-doped p-type half-cut cell technology, smart soldering and other innovations, and has earned "Top Performer" awards from RETC and other independent labs. Hi-MO 5 modules have been supplied to more than 600 customers in over 90 countries, with cumulative shipments exceeding 30 gigawatts.

"We have strong customer interest in the new Hi-MO 5 54-cell module. Since its older sibling the Hi-MO 5 72-cell module has been our best-selling product for the utility sector in the U.S., we expect very high demand for the new format," said Aaron Thurlow, Head of Distributed Generation for LONGi Solar North America. "The full weight of LONGi's advanced M10 technology, vertically integrated manufacturing, and financial strength stands behind the Hi-MO 5 54-cell product, making it one of the most promising distributed generation solar products LONGi has brought to the U.S. market to date. It's yet another example of how LONGi is helping to propel the clean energy transformation into the terawatt era."

In addition to the launch of the new module, the LONGi team will be out in full force at the upcoming RE+ tradeshow (formerly known as Solar Power International), taking place Sept. 19-22 at the Anaheim Convention Center. LONGi is the Terawatt Sponsor of the event and will be in Booth 1604 across from the main entrance to the exhibit hall showfloor. The company will also be sponsoring the go-to social event of the show, the annual Block Party at Anaheim Stadium.

LONGi Solar North America executives will be making several conference presentations during RE+. On Tuesday, Chengjiang Fu, Head of Product and Solutions, will talk about next-generation cell and module innovation, while Aaron Thurlow will discuss the impacts of advanced PV module technologies on the solar DG market. Jade Jones, Senior Market Strategy Manager, will participate in a panel of industry experts discussing ethics, resiliency and sustainability issues of the clean energy supply chain on Wednesday.

In addition to the conference appearances, there will be a series of daily presentations at the LONGi booth at 11 a.m:

Tuesday, Sept. 20 Jade Jones will provide her views on the U.S. solar market.

Wednesday, Sept. 21 : Alyssa Huang , Technical Product Manager, North America , will talk about the new Hi-MO 5 54-cell module.

Thursday, Sept. 22 : Hongbin Fang , Director of Product Marketing, will discuss LONGi's green hydrogen initiative.

For more information about the new Hi-MO 5 54-cell module, download the technical datasheet here. To set up a meeting with a LONGi representative at RE+, please contact us at us-info@longi.com.

About LONGi

LONGi leads the solar PV industry with breakthrough monocrystalline silicon technology innovations, supplying high-efficiency solar modules for all market segments and project types in the United States. LONGi is one of the world's most valuable solar technology companies with a market capitalization of $8.24 billion and supplies more than 70 GW of solar wafers and 38.5 GW of solar modules worldwide in 2021, about one-fifth and two-fifths of global market demand, respectively. As a fully vertically integrated, sustainably focused company, LONGi offers leading technology. Visit us at LONGi, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

