THE GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS® RETURN TO NBC ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 10, 2023 FOR LANDMARK 80TH ANNIVERSARY

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association® (HFPA), dick clark productions (dcp) and NBC today announced the Golden Globe® Awards will air live coast-to-coast on NBC and Peacock on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

The 80th Annual Golden Globe® Awards will be televised live on NBC on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from the Beverly Hilton Hotel. (PRNewswire)

The 80th Annual Golden Globe® Awards will be broadcast live on NBC on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from the Beverly Hilton.

The Golden Globe Awards are viewed in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. It is one of the few awards ceremonies to recognize both motion picture and television achievements. NBC has a long-standing history of broadcasting the Golden Globe Awards and will be televising this year's show as part of a one-year agreement, which allows the HFPA and dcp to explore new opportunities for domestic and global distribution across a variety of platforms in the future.

"We recognize the HFPA's commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th Anniversary in January 2023," said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

"We are thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC and to hosting the 'Party of the Year' for audiences around the world who have been waiting for its return," said Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA. "It's great to be back at the Beverly Hilton for the must-see celebration recognizing the best in film and television. The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency. See you on January 10!"

The HFPA recently announced the introduction of 103 new voters to its ranks, marking the first time international-based voters have been added to the voting pool. This diverse voting body is now represented by 62 different countries around the world. Combined with the current HFPA membership, the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52% female, 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern.

Proceeds from the broadcast provide funding for the HFPA's philanthropy and charitable giving programs. This year, the HFPA awarded more than $4.5 million to 93 programs and organizations.

These donations support a diverse range of nonprofit organizations that help underserved communities and programs, as well as universities and colleges. In addition, the grants support film restoration projects both in the United States and overseas, as well as journalism programs that provide aid and assistance to journalists across the globe.

"We have seen first-hand the dedication of the HFPA as it continues to modernize and act on its important mission," said Adam Stotsky, President of dcp. "We're excited to produce the show that kicks off award season and supports so many here in Los Angeles and impacts artists across the globe."

Listed below is the timetable for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards:

Monday, November 7, 2022 : Deadline for Motion Picture and Television Submissions

Monday, December 12, 2022 : Nominations Announced

Tuesday, January 10, 2023 : Live Broadcast of the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards

ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD FOREIGN PRESS ASSOCIATION:

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was founded in 1943 – then known as the Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association – by a group of entertainment journalists based in Los Angeles. During World War II, the non-profit organization established a cultural bridge between Tinseltown and millions around the world seeking an escape and inspiration through entertainment. The HFPA continues to do so today with a membership representing more than 55 countries. Since 1944, the group has hosted the annual Golden Globe Awards – the premier ceremony which honors achievements in both television and film. The licensing fees from the Golden Globe® Awards has enabled the organization to donate more than $50 million to more than 70 entertainment-related charities, film restoration, scholarship programs and humanitarian efforts over the last three decades. Its efforts include support for diversity programs in partnership with advocacy groups promoting greater access in Hollywood aimed at underserved communities. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGlobes.com and follow us on Twitter ( @GoldenGlobes ), Facebook ( www.facebook.com/GoldenGlobes ), Instagram ( @GoldenGlobes ), and in Spanish on Twitter ( @globosdeoro ), and Facebook ( www.facebook.com/globosdeoropaginaoficial ).

ABOUT DCP

dick clark productions is the world's largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming with the "Academy of Country Music Awards," "American Music Awards," "Billboard Music Awards," "Golden Globe Awards," "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest," "So You Think You Can Dance," and the "Streamy Awards." dick clark productions owns one of the world's most extensive and unique entertainment archive libraries with more than 60 years of award-winning shows, historic programs, specials, performances and legendary programming.

ABOUT NBC

NBC's 2022-23 drama slate is highlighted by the trifecta of "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D."; the Thursday trio of mothership "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU" and "Law & Order: Organized Crime"; and second-year hit "La Brea." The reimagined "Quantum Leap" starring Raymond Lee, launches this fall. The comedy lineup includes new series "Lopez vs. Lopez" and the updated "Night Court." Returning to NBC this season will be comedy favorites "Young Rock," "American Auto" and "Grand Crew." Unscripted series include four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition hit "The Voice," perennial #1 most-watched summer series "America's Got Talent," athletic showcase "American Ninja Warrior" and recent hit "Password." In late night, NBC regularly delivers #1 broadcast results with "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Late Night with Seth Meyers," which recently earned its first Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Variety Talk Series, and the iconic franchise "Saturday Night Live."

