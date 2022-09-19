Practising Law Institute to Enhance and Expand DEI Resources for Legal Community With New Diversity Council

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting its longstanding commitment to fostering and supporting diversity in the legal industry, Practising Law Institute (PLI) has established a Diversity Council. Composed of leaders in law firms, consulting, investment management, and education, the Council will guide PLI in creating new DEI programming and developing resources to support DEI professionals.

PLI Logo (PRNewsfoto/Practising Law Institute) (PRNewswire)

The group will also address a range of issues related to DEI, from strengthening the pipeline to ensure opportunities for underrepresented students to enter and succeed in law school, to offering more resources to promote equitable access to justice for groups disproportionately impacted by the criminal justice system.

"We are pleased and honored that this group of seasoned professionals has volunteered to work with PLI to expand its DEI content. We look forward to working with the Council to brainstorm and develop novel ways to address some of the most persistent DEI issues facing the legal profession," says PLI President Sharon L. Crane.

She continues: "The popularity of PLI's new interactive program Diversity and Inclusion in the Legal Profession: Addressing Implicit Bias, which highlights the experiences of racial minorities, women, LGBTQ+ people, disabled people, and veterans in the workplace, demonstrates that law firms, corporations, and practitioners at all levels are eager for high-quality, innovative, and effective instruction on these important topics."

Along with President Crane, her PLI colleagues Kirsten Talmage, Senior Director, Product Strategy & Customer Experience and Janet Siegel, Director, Pro Bono, the Council includes:

Anna Brown , Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer, Baker McKenzie Maja D. Hazell , Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion & Managing Director, D. E. Shaw & Co., L.P. Sang Lee , CEO and Co-Founder, Thine Andrea Cristina Saavedra , Assistant Dean, Office of Judicial Clerkships, Columbia Law School Michael Sabella , Counsel, BakerHostetler Don Smith , Chief Talent & Inclusion Officer, Crowell & Moring LLP Angela Winfield , Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, Law School Admission Council

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Practising Law Institute is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI is chartered by the Regents of the University of the State of New York, and was founded in 1933 by Harold P. Seligson. PLI provides the highest quality, accredited, continuing legal and professional education programs in a variety of formats. This content is delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including prominent lawyers, judges, investment bankers, accountants, corporate counsel, and U.S. and international government regulators. PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform. The essence of PLI's mission is its commitment to the pro bono community.

www.pli.edu

