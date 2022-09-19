If You Own or Lease or Previously Owned, Purchased, or Leased Certain Toyota or Lexus Vehicles Equipped with Denso Fuel Pumps, You Could Get Benefits from a Class Action Settlement.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration regarding the Toyota-Lexus Fuel Pumps Settlement.

There is a proposed Settlement in a class action lawsuit against Toyota Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (collectively, "Toyota") and Denso International America, Inc. ("Denso") (collectively, "Defendants") concerning certain Toyota and Lexus vehicles. Those included in the Settlement have legal rights and options that must be exercised by certain deadlines.

What is the lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges that the fuel pumps that are manufactured by Denso and its affiliates and installed in certain Toyota and Lexus vehicles contain a defective component. Toyota and Denso deny any and all allegations of wrongdoing and the Court has not decided who is right. Instead, the parties decided to settle.

Am I Included in the Proposed Settlement?

Subject to certain limited exclusions, you are included if as of September 19, 2022,

You own or owned, purchase(d), or lease(d) a Toyota or Lexus vehicle covered under this Settlement ("Covered Vehicles"); and

Your Covered Vehicle was distributed for sale or lease in any of the fifty States, the District of Columbia , Puerto Rico , and all other United States territories and/or possessions.

A full list of the Covered Vehicles and the VINs can be found at www.ToyotaFuelPumpsSettlement.com. This Settlement does not involve claims of wrongful death, personal injury, or physical property damage caused by an accident.

What does the Settlement provide?

The Settlement offers several benefits, depending on the vehicle, including a Customer Support Program which will provide prospective coverage of 15 years, measured from the date of original sale, for any repairs to correct defects in the fuel pumps or an Extended New Parts Warranty of 15 years, measured from July 15, 2021 or 150,000 miles, whichever comes first. The Settlement also offers a complimentary Loaner/Towing Program for vehicles undergoing repairs; reimbursement of certain out-of-pocket expenses; a reconsideration procedure; and settlement oversight by a Settlement Special Master. Some of these benefits require action by Class Members by certain deadlines.

What are my options?

If you do nothing , you will remain in the Class, receive certain benefits and will not be able to sue Toyota, Denso, or the Released Parties. You can exclude yourself by December 2, 2022 , if you don't want to be part of the Settlement. You won't get any settlement benefits, but you keep the right to sue Defendants. You can submit a Claim Form by a date to be set, which will not be earlier than 90 days after the Court's issuance of the Final Order and Final Judgment, if you have out-of-pocket expenses covered by the Settlement and don't exclude yourself. You can object to all or part of the Settlement by November 25, 2022 , if you don't exclude yourself. The full notice describes how to exclude yourself, submit a Claim Form, and/or object.

The Court will hold a fairness hearing on December 14, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET to: (a) consider whether the proposed settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate; and (b) decide the plaintiffs' lawyers' request for fees up to $28.5 million and costs and expenses of up to $500,000 and Class Representative service awards of either $2,500 or $3,500 each, depending upon whether they had an inspection. The motion for attorneys' fees, costs, and expenses, and Class Representative service awards will be posted on the website after they are filed. You may but are not required to appear at the hearing, and you may hire an attorney to appear for you, at your own expense.

For more information or a Claim Form call 1-833-512-2318 or visit www.ToyotaFuelPumpsSettlement.com.

