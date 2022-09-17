MINISO GROUP SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MINISO Group Holding Limited - MNSO

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 17, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO), if they purchased or acquired the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's October 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased or acquired securities of MINISO as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-mnso/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 17, 2022 .

About the Lawsuit

MINISO and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement, violating federal securities laws.

On July 26, 2022, market researcher Blue Orca Capital reported on a myriad of issues involving the China-based company, including that "there is overwhelming evidence that MINISO misleads the market about its core business" and that "Chinese corporate filings also indicate, in our view, that the chairman siphoned hundreds of millions from the public company through opaque Caribbean jurisdictions as the middleman in a crooked headquarters deal," among other things.

On this news, the price of MINISO's American Depositary Shares fell $1.08, or 14.98%, to close at $6.13, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Ashraf v. MINISO Group Holding Limited, No. 22-cv-05815.

