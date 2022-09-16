Diversity statements aren't enough -- Karamo's helping thousands of businesses to create more inclusive workplaces

Karamo Brown launches free Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) training with Aussie microlearning platform EdApp

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karamo Brown, best known for his role as Culture Expert on Netflix's Queer Eye has teamed up with EdApp by SafetyCulture to help businesses move beyond DEI buzzwords and help workplaces become more inclusive. Businesses and individual learners around the world can now access Karamo's new course — Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training with Karamo — and it's available for free.

The course aims to help businesses of all sizes focus on DEI, which is particularly important when you consider that 76% of job seekers and employees say diversity and inclusion training and programs are an important factor when evaluating companies and job offers. 83% of millennials reported that they feel more actively engaged with their work when their company supports DEI initiatives and programs and by 2025, Millennials will make up 75% of the workforce.

While the business benefits of DEI programs are clear, recent YouGov research commissioned by SafetyCulture found only 30% of frontline workers said they'd received diversity and inclusion training in the last year.

Karamo's course helps learners hold a mirror up to their everyday actions, and understand the necessary steps they can take to keep themselves and their workplaces accountable. The course includes 7 bite-sized focuses on key issues including microaggressions, unconscious bias, and psychological safety at work. It offers tools and tips to help businesses and employees take actionable steps to create a culture where everyone feels included.

Commenting on his partnership with EdApp, Karamo said: "Putting inclusion into practice takes more than a diversity statement. People ask why DEI is so important right now — it's because when you recognize someone's diversity and who they are, that's when they feel they can be their authentic selves and do their best work. I'm hoping everyone taking this course takes away the understanding that creating an inclusive workplace is easy to do, but it does take work. Each of us has to do the work daily to make sure we create a culture where everyone feels included."

Karamo's new course will help the 30,000 global businesses already using the EdApp platform and will be available for free for any new companies or individuals that want to take the course and create more inclusive, equitable and diverse workplaces.

Commenting on EdApp's approach to workplace learning, Darren Winterford, EdApp CEO said:

"DEI is an important space that all companies need and want to improve in. We created this course with Karamo because he is an expert in this space and knows what it takes to make more inclusive workplaces. The course is free because we're big believers in democratizing learning - especially when it comes to such important issues."

"We want to help small to medium-sized businesses provide the same learning and development experiences that bigger organisations offer. We've seen people around the world signing up in droves for expert-led classes that help them progress their personal goals – so why not bring some of that excitement to the workplace?"

Businesses or individuals who are interested in taking the course can do so for free, by signing up here.

About 'Karamo's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training'

Karamo's course includes 7 bite-sized lessons that your team can complete from any device. It outlines how to move beyond buzzwords and create a truly inclusive workplace for all. It covers:

Course Introduction

Defining diversity, equity vs equality, and inclusion

Confronting our own unconscious bias

Spotting and stopping microaggressions

Putting inclusion into practice

How to stand up for others

The importance of psychological safety

About Karamo Brown

Karamo is a passionate DEI advocate and has extensive experience working in the LGBTQIA+ space from helping the White House to create legislation supporting LGBT+ youth to being on the advisory board for OutRight International — a global LGBT+ human rights organization.

About EdApp by SafetyCulture

EdApp by SafetyCulture is changing the way the world learns. It's a learning solutions platform, delivering around 70,000 lessons per day across more than 90 countries. EdApp helps organizations around the world deliver an incredible learning and training experience to their teams on the job, and to whatever device works best for them. On a mission to change the way the world learns at work, they're making training more available to everybody, via our free mobile learning platform.

EdApp believes everyone should have access to top-notch learning and training on the job, no matter what the job, or where the job is. And better yet, they're forever free for those who need us to be.

Contact for information or quote.

Phoebe Dunstan

PR Manager

E: phoebe.dunstan@edapp.com

M: +614 05 009 155

Darren Winterford

CEO

E: Darren@edapp.com

+614 019 253 79

