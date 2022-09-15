iWave Showcases User-Centered Innovation with Enhanced UI and Visualization Features

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, today announced the launch of its enhanced user interface and new visualization features. The new iWave interface delivers even more intuitive navigation and a redesigned homepage that improves usability and increases efficiency.

"We wanted to develop an enhanced design that simplifies navigation and makes the overall iWave experience even better"

"In the last couple of years, we've delivered seven major new feature releases and many other enhancements in between," explained Mary Cote, Vice President of Product at iWave. "With the addition of so many new features, we wanted to develop an enhanced design that simplifies navigation and makes the overall iWave experience even better. On top of that, we're launching new visualization that will make our industry-leading intelligence even more consumable."

To develop and launch the new experience, iWave consulted with external and internal audiences on navigation preferences and analyzed usage data. The result is a data-driven UI approach that is intuitive and modern, showcasing iWave's innovation and leadership in fundraising intelligence.

iWave's new homepage and navigation menu now feature Smart Search, a robust search engine that leverages AI technology to help users find exactly the records they are looking for. Unlike other search engines, Smart Search uses proprietary algorithms to evaluate the probability that each result matches search criteria—delivering relevant records with much less work.

As part of the platform enhancements, iWave leverages Tableau, a leading global data analytics software, to bring data to life with powerful visualizations. Equipped with dashboards, prospect development professionals can communicate insights from data using narratives and visualizations and make operational and strategic decisions at a glance.

About iWave:

iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify, and retain donors to raise more gifts. iWave's intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry's highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Many of the largest education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations in the World, rely on iWave to power their fundraising efforts.

