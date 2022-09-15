InventHelp Inventor Develops New Way to Change Frame Color of Eyewear (TLS-205)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to change the color of your eyewear frames," said an inventor, from Tallahassee, Fla., "so I invented the NICK- OF- TIME. My design enables you to coordinate your eyewear with any outfit."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to change the frame color of eyewear. In doing so, it enables the user to easily match eyewear frames to their current apparel. As a result, it enhances style and convenience and it eliminates the need to purchase and store multiple pairs of glasses. The invention features a unique design that is safe and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who wear prescription glasses, sunglasses, reading glasses, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

