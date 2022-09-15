IMC Toys Officially Launches BFF By Cry Babies with Special Event Hosted by Triple Charm!

Brand to celebrate launch of new fashion dolls brand with the help of TikTok sensation

CHATHAM, N.J., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - It's Cry Babies for a whole new demographic as IMC Toys introduces BFF by Cry Babies with the help of TikTok sensation, Triple Charm! IMC Toys is passionate about making dolls of every age and every stage, and the newest addition to the brand takes Cry Babies fans into the world of fashion dolls!

BFF by Cry Babies, IMC Toys (CNW Group/IMC Toys) (PRNewswire)

To celebrate these newest dolls, IMC Toys is throwing an exclusive event in Miami that will be hosted by Triple Charm! Guests will be transported right into the campus featured in the animated series through an immersive experience with 360-degree projections that bring the show to life. Guests will also be treated to a show that includes a BFF hologram, multiple dance numbers and the debut of a new TikTok challenge!

"Triple Charm are the perfect partners to introduce BFF by Cry Babies to fans," says Michael Pisors, Head of Marketing, IMC Toys. "They've blown up on TikTok and the positive message they include in their performances aligns with the values that BFF by Cry Babies is looking to instill in young girls; particularly friendship."

During the event, guests will be introduced to each of the BFFs. There are six dolls to collect, each a grown-up teen depiction of the Cry Babies Magic Tears characters that kids love. Each doll comes dressed in a trendy outfit, has multiple points of articulation and six inches of silky nylon hair for endless posing and styling fun! There are also seven surprise accessories to unbox to ensure each girl's fashion game is on point. Kids will love the bright, aspirational look of each doll, while parents will appreciate the sweet and wholesome styling that remains true to the Cry Babies brand.

BFF by Cry Babies retails for $19.99 at Walmart and the collection will be available at other mass retailers, including Target and Amazon, later this month.

The product launch is supported by an all-new animated content series that can be viewed on IMC Toys' YouTube channel, Kitoons. Kids can now watch as their favorite characters have all new adventures and discover what friendship is all about!

About IMC Toys

Since 1981, IMC Toys has developed an internationally renowned reputation for providing consumers with high-quality and attractively-designed toys at a competitive price point. IMC's catalog includes a wide range of impressive brands such as Cry Babies Magic Tears and Cry Babies, which is the number one selling doll across the European and US total markets. In Fall 2020 IMC added an entirely new brand to its lineup with the launch of VIP Pets. After a very successful introduction to the market, VIP Pets is posed for even greater growth with expanded consumer offerings.

IMC Toy brands are supported by the company's very own YouTube content channel, Kitoons. Offered in 20+ different languages, Kitoons has gained popularity with a globally collective 5+ billion views, 7.4+ million subscribers and 620M+ watchtime hours. Each colorful episode features favorite characters from Cry Babies Magic Tears, Bloopies and the popular VIP Pets as they go on adventures, learning about friendship and teamwork along the way.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IMC Toys