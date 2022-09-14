Unilabs Selects Proscia's AI For Skin Pathology

The diagnostic services provider projects DermAI may decrease turnaround time for melanoma cases by 30-40%

GENEVA and PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unilabs, a leading diagnostic services provider, and Proscia®, a leading provider of digital and computational pathology solutions, today announced that the diagnostic group has chosen Proscia's DermAI®* to advance its aspiration of becoming the most digitally-driven diagnostic group – enabling better decisions for a healthier tomorrow. The artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled technology will first be deployed in Sweden and then rolled out across other countries where Unilabs serves patients.

"The era of computational pathology is here," said Dr Christian Rebhan, Chief Medical and Operations Officer at Unilabs. "We are designing our diagnostic processes around AI because getting better, faster results to our patients can help to improve outcomes. Our team has seen the power of DermAI's potential and looks forward to adopting it."

Unilabs and Proscia established a strategic partnership in March 2021 to study the potential impact of DermAI on the laboratory's high-throughput pathology operations. Based on this evaluation, Unilabs projects a potential decrease in turnaround time of 30% to 40% for cases of melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, compared to its current workflow. This added efficiency, if realised, could enable patients to start treatment sooner, helping to improve outcomes.

Millions of skin biopsies are taken annually, each of which may display one of hundreds of diagnoses. Cases must often be re-routed to the right specialist, resulting in inefficiencies for the laboratory and delays for the patient. Proscia's DermAI is designed to automatically classify H&E stained dermatopathology slides and highlights the promise of computational pathology in driving critical productivity gains. The performance of the technology was demonstrated in one of pathology's most comprehensive studies to date.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with Unilabs," said David West, Proscia's CEO. "Its commitment to innovation for both its pathologists and its patients is second to none, and we look forward to seeing the impact that DermAI can make."

*DermAI is available for research use only.

About Unilabs

Unilabs is one of Europe's leading diagnostics companies, offering a complete range of laboratory, pathology, and imaging services to patients across four continents. A leading digital champion covering the full diagnostic spectrum, Unilabs' +14,200 people save lives every day.

Unilabs invests heavily in technology, equipment, and people – using digital technologies in its state-of-the-art laboratories and imaging institutes to improve the lives of close to 100 million people every year. For more information, visit https://unilabs.com/.

About Proscia

Proscia is a software company that is accelerating pathology's digital transformation to change the way we understand diseases like cancer. Its Concentriq digital pathology platform and powerful AI applications are advancing the 150-year-old standard of research and diagnosis towards a data-driven discipline, unlocking new insights that accelerate discovery, improve patient outcomes, and fulfill the promise of precision care. Leading diagnostic laboratories and 10 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies rely on Proscia's software each day. For more information, visit proscia.com.

