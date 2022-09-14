Pearson+ and Headspace Partner to Support College Students with Affordable Mental Wellness Content

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson, the world's leading learning company, and Headspace, a global leader in mindfulness and meditation, today announced a partnership to make mental wellness resources affordable to college students via Pearson+. Pearson+ student active subscribers can claim a 30-day free trial to Headspace, just in time for the fall semester. Following the free trial, Pearson+ members will have the ability to sign-up for Headspace's highly discounted student rate of $9.99 per year. Students can also sample Headspace's premium mindfulness content within the Pearson+ app with the "In Between Classes" meditation, a short grounding practice to help students feel centered and ready for the day ahead.

"Headspace has built a powerful brand that has helped millions of people improve their health and we're excited to bring their services to our Pearson+ students," stated Lynne Frank, Pearson Chief Marketing Officer and Co-President Direct to Consumer. "We're confident this partnership will help students have a positive mindset as they approach their studies so they can get better results and enjoy their college experience."

Headspace offers more than 1,000 hours of award-winning mindfulness and meditation content, including meditations, sleepcasts, mindful movement and focus exercises. In 28 published studies in some of the leading mindfulness peer-reviewed journals, Headspace has been shown to have favorable outcomes of interventions including reduced stress, improved focus, decreased aggression, reduced burnout and improved satisfaction with life. Most recently, Headspace has released a curated "back-to-school" collection where students can find useful mindfulness content and tips from leading experts and Headspace's beloved mindfulness and meditation teachers. With the goal of helping students navigate life as a young person, course topics include fear of the future, leaving home, dealing with distractions, navigating change and fighting FOMO. There are also SOS exercises and expert guidance on a number of common issues students share such as burnout, exam prep, building self-confidence, and kicking the Sunday Scaries.

"Our work with Pearson provides much-needed mental wellbeing support at an affordable price to students across the United States," stated Emma Nemtin, Head of Consumer Brand and Distribution Partnerships at Headspace. "With partners like Pearson, we hope to develop lifelong relationships with young people across the globe and motivate them to prioritize their mental health while leaning on Headspace to help navigate major life moments, like the transition into college."

Earlier this year, Pearson's Global Learner Survey was released and found that more than 80% of people globally prioritize mental health and wellbeing services when considering higher education institutions for themselves or their children.

In its first year, Pearson+ gained 4.5 million registered users 329,000 paid subscriptions from August of 2021 to July of 2022.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c.20,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's leading learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us pearsonplc.com.

About Headspace

Headspace was created with one mission in mind: to improve the health and happiness of the world. As one of the first meditation apps on the market, Headspace remains a leader in mindfulness and mental training. For more information please visit us at headspace.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Headspace Health is a leading provider of mental health and wellbeing solutions, touching the lives of over 100 million people in 190 countries. Through our flagship Headspace brand, we provide mindfulness tools for everyday life, including meditations, sleepcasts, mindful movement, and focus exercises. Our enterprise brands, Headspace for Work and Ginger, are distributed through over 3,700 enterprises, including Starbucks, Adobe, Delta Air Lines, and Paramount; and through health plans such as Cigna. Our members and enterprise partners' employees have access to mindfulness and meditation tools, CBT, coaching, therapy, and psychiatry, ultimately helping them to be healthier and more productive. To learn more about Headspace Health and our family of brands, visit headspacehealth.com.

