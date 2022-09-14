Master Chef Wolfgang Puck Joins ORIGIN™ Spring Water as an Ambassador

The culinary icon will be featured in upcoming ORIGIN™ campaigns and making appearances on behalf of the brand

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The original master chef, Wolfgang Puck, is joining BlueTriton Brand's premium ORIGIN™ spring water brand as an Ambassador. The award-winning restaurateur, who has been a favorite of Presidents and celebrities alike, brings his discerning taste to the ORIGIN™ Refreshingly American Spring Water brand.

"We are very excited to welcome world-renowned master chef, Wolfgang Puck to our team as an ambassador for the ORIGIN™ brand," says Origin brand lead Brittany Lewis "His refreshingly American entrepreneurial spirit speaks to the core of our values of crafting a better and more purposeful world."

"I am excited to be joining the ORIGIN™ team," says Puck. "I have always focused on fresh, local ingredients because I believe they are the key to great flavor and a unique dining experience. BlueTriton and ORIGIN™ bring that quality experience with their spring-to-table water."

As the newest face of ORIGIN™, fans of Puck will soon be able to see him make public appearances and be featured across platforms in social media and video campaigns.

About ORIGIN™

We all have a unique story to tell. And now more than ever that story is one of connection and purpose . Resilience and determination. Innovation and creativity. And with these stories, we help re-define what being Refreshingly American truly means.

ORIGIN™ is a new brand that has its own unique story to share as a Refreshingly American Spring Water . Sourced and bottled in the U.S., ORIGIN is truly spring-to-table so none of the goodness of nature is lost. With a crisp, refreshing taste, we are the brand of choice for those looking for a small spark during the day to naturally refresh, refuel, and inspire the innate quest for potential and possibility.

ORIGIN™ is also available in sparkling varieties. Enhanced with the perfect balance of fine bubbles that tingle on the tongue and naturally occurring electrolytes for a crisp, clean taste, ORIGIN™ Sparkling 100% Natural Spring Water provides an exceptional drinking experience that can help elevate any occasion. With Lime, Berries and unflavored options available in beautifully designed and recyclable aluminum cans that add a special touch.

Our Commitment

Not only do we 100% source, bottle and can ORIGIN™ in America, we also help conserve the spring sources where our water comes from. Nature isn't just beautiful, it's precious. From the design of our bottles and cans, to the care we put into helping to conserve our springs, we are devoted to bringing you spring water that provides an exceptional drinking experience for any occasion.

About Wolfgang Puck

The world-renowned master chef and restaurateur has carefully crafted a vast empire since the early 1980s which includes fine dining restaurants, premium catering services, casual restaurants, licensed retail food, houseware products, cookbooks, and media run by three distinct companies - Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining, Wolfgang Puck Catering, and Wolfgang Puck Worldwide.

Puck began cooking as a child, at his mother's side. She was a chef in the Austrian town where he was born, and with her encouragement, Wolfgang started his formal training at fourteen years of age.

In 1975, Wolfgang came to Los Angeles and very quickly garnered the attention of the Hollywood elite as chef of Ma Maison in West Hollywood. His dynamic personality and culinary brilliance that bridged tradition and invention made Ma Maison a magnet for the rich and famous, with Wolfgang as the star attraction. From Ma Maison, Wolfgang went on to create his first flagship restaurant, Spago, originally located in West Hollywood on the Sunset Strip. From its opening day in 1982, Spago was an instant success and culinary phenomenon. Wolfgang and Spago earned many accolades during its popular eighteen years in West Hollywood, including winning the prestigious James Beard Foundation Award for Outstanding Chef of the Year, twice, in 1991 and 1998, and the James Beard Foundation Award for Restaurant of the Year in 1994. Wolfgang is the only chef to have won the Outstanding Chef of the Year Award multiple times.

