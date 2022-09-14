Local Family Brings USDA-Certified Clean Juice to New Hudson

Clean Juice Provides Community with Organic High-End, Premium Juices, Smoothies, Bowls & Bites

NEW HUDSON, Mich., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Hudson residents now have a new go-to spot to boost their immune system, cleanse and eat and drink purely natural. Clean Juice, the original USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, has opened its newest location at 30785 Milford Rd. on September 10.

To celebrate the New Hudson location, Clean Juice is hosting a grand opening on September 17 and will be offering free juice for a year for the first 50 customers, buy-one get-one free smoothies, complimentary smoothies for kids and a wheel to spin for prizes.

The New Hudson fast-casual juice bar is owned and operated by local residents and married couple Jill and Scott Minke. Jill has a background in the education system and has always had a passion for living healthy. Jill and Scott have made a diligent effort to find delicious and healthy food for their two daughters over the years. In 2019, the family came across a Clean Juice location in Ohio and instantly fell in love.

"Clean Juice provides the New Hudson area a fast and healthy option where people are able to try a variety of great tasting menu items," said Jill. "Our family fell in love when we first tried Clean Juice, and we are so excited to bring this kind of concept to the New Hudson area."

Minke's family believes in the core values of Clean Juice and want to encourage others to pursue a healthy and clean lifestyle. That is why bringing this new franchise to New Hudson was really important, to bring that level of a clean lifestyle close to home.

As the original USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise with over 130 open stores nationwide, Clean Juice sources only the highest-quality, premium ingredients for its cold-pressed juices, smoothies, açaí and Greenoa Bowls, toasts, wraps and more. Clean Juice aims to provide the perfect nutrition that comes only from organic food. Made fresh daily, Clean Juice has 10 heavily-dense nutrient cold-pressed juices made daily, which are made non-pasteurized and without heat, resulting in no enzymes being damaged. Also known for its dozens of superfood add-ons, Clean Juice offers fresh, organic spices that can be added to smoothies and juices for added health benefits.

For more information about the Clean Juice opening in New Hudson, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or call (248) 264-6288.

While the concept of juicing has been around since the 1970s, co-founders Landon and Kat Eckles discovered a market need for an all-organic juice bar and healthier fast-food options. With no existing concept, they created their own store in Charlotte, N.C. that ultimately led to franchising and a mission to provide communities with a healthy and delicious organic product. Since June 2016, the company has sold over 140 franchises in 23 states.

About Clean Juice

Realizing the importance of an organic, plant-based diet, co-founders Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise. Rooted in "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture, Clean Juice offers organic açaí bowls, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and other healthy food to on-the-go families in a warm and welcoming retail experience across the nation. The brand has more than 130 locations across the country. For more information about Clean Juice, its leadership team and its core values, please visit www.cleanjuice.com and for franchise opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

