Former Trane Technologies Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer Joins CD&R's Industrials Team

Michael Lamach Engaged as Operating Advisor to CD&R Funds

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice announced Michael Lamach, who previously served as Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Trane Technologies (formerly Ingersoll-Rand), has been appointed as an Operating Advisor to CD&R funds.

(PRNewsfoto/Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and Vera Whole Health) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Lamach brings more than 30 years of experience as a senior executive and leader in the manufacturing sector. He joined Ingersoll-Rand, a provider of industrial, energy, and specialty vehicle products and services, as President of the Security Technologies Sector in 2004 and served in several leadership positions before assuming the role of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in 2010. Under Mr. Lamach's leadership, Ingersoll-Rand completed multiple strategic evolutions, including the 2020 divestiture of the industrial segment to Gardner Denver to create a new Ingersoll Rand Inc.. Following the transaction, Mr. Lamach continued to lead the remaining business, Trane Technologies, which was transformed into a purpose-driven global leader in climate control and climate-focused innovations for buildings, homes, and transportation.

"Mike has built a strong reputation for driving growth and sustainable value creation across industrial sectors and is globally recognized as an innovative leader," said Nate Sleeper, CD&R's Chief Executive Officer. "We believe his strategic and operational insights will be highly additive to CD&R funds' investment activity and portfolio businesses."

"I am thrilled to be working with a firm that is focused on building sustainable businesses by driving growth and operational excellence," said Mr. Lamach. "The CD&R funds' reputation for collaborating with corporate and founder led businesses to unlock value through talent, culture building, transformative M&A, ESG, and other operating measures, makes this role an ideal fit for me."

Prior to his time with Ingersoll-Rand, Mr. Lamach spent 17 years in a variety of management positions with Johnson Controls International plc. He currently serves on the board of directors of PPG Industries and Nucor Corporation, and recently served as Chairman of the National Association of Manufacturers from 2019 to 2021.

Mr. Lamach graduated from Michigan State University with a B.S. in engineering and earned an MBA from Duke University, where he serves on the Fuqua School of Business Board of Visitors.

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm with a strategy predicated on building stronger, more profitable businesses across a broad range of industries, including Industrials, Healthcare, Consumer, Technology and Financial Services. Since its inception in 1978, CD&R has managed the investment of more than $40 billion in over 100 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $175 billion. For more information on CD&R, please visit www.cdr-inc.com and follow the Firm's activities through LinkedIn and @CDRBuilds on Twitter.

