Ukko Appoints Pharma Industry Leader Dr. Tim Garnett to Advisory Board

Dr. Garnett to help guide Ukko through its next phase of development, as it advances its peanut allergy therapeutic into clinical trials

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ukko , the biotechnology company designing new proteins to treat and manage food allergies, today announced the expansion of its advisory board with the appointment of Dr. Tim Garnett, former Chief Medical Officer of Eli Lilly. Dr. Garnett brings decades of experience, influence, and leadership in the drug development space and will lend his expertise to Ukko as it advances its food allergy therapeutic into clinical trials and commercialization.

Ukko logo (PRNewswire)

Ukko uses its AI-driven protein engineering platform to design measurably better and safer proteins for use in food and therapeutics. On the therapeutics side, it is currently developing a new treatment for people with peanut allergies, and the company's future drug pipeline will include solutions for all food allergies as well as other protein-based allergies.

"As Ukko progresses towards the clinical stage, we are thrilled to add Dr. Tim Garnett to our advisory board," said Anat Binur, co-founder and CEO of Ukko. "Ukko is pioneering a new approach to managing food allergies, and we will benefit tremendously from the leadership and strategic counsel of Dr. Garnett."

About Dr. Tim Garnett

Dr. Tim Garnett spent more than 20 years at Eli Lilly, most recently serving as Chief Medical Officer from 2008 until 2021, and was formerly the Chair of the R&D Leadership Forum for Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA). During his tenure, Dr. Garnett led the successful development of therapeutics in women's health care, endocrinology and neuroscience through regulatory approval and successful launch in multiple geographies including the US, Europe, China and Japan. Dr. Garnett also serves as a board member of several innovative pharmaceutical companies.

"Despite the growing prevalence of food allergies, this sector has been underserved and current therapeutic solutions are limited," said Dr. Garnett. "Ukko's protein engineering platform opens up a new frontier of safer and efficacious therapeutics for people with food allergies. The Ukko team is pioneering the future of food allergy treatments, and I look forward to supporting their mission in the coming years."

About Ukko's Advisory Board

Ukko's advisory board supports the company on the policy, business strategy, science, and clinical aspects of Ukko's work. Dr. Garnett joins several other advisory board members already in place .

About Ukko:

Ukko is a biotechnology company on a mission to eradicate food allergies and sensitivities. Ukko's tech platform uses AI, immunology, and protein engineering to design measurably better and safer proteins for use in food and therapeutics. Ukko designs proteins such that they maintain or improve the protein's beneficial properties (therapeutic components, taste, nutritional value) but will not trigger an immune response. The company's initial product pipeline includes a new and better treatment for people with peanut allergies and gluten proteins designed for people with celiac disease. Ukko's investors include Leaps by Bayer, Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Continental Grain Company, PeakBridge Ventures, Skyviews Life Science, Fall Line Capital, and TIME Ventures. For more information, visit www.ukko.us .

Media Contact: ukko@missionnorth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ukko