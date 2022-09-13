Pasturebird Unveils New Packaging and Launches Into Retail at 2022 Natural Products Expo East

Booth #1743

TEMECULA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasturebird , a company on a mission to revolutionize agriculture by applying modern technology to ancient farming methods and make pasture raised poultry more accessible for everyone, is today unveiling bold new packaging and celebrating its launch into retail at 2022 Natural Products Expo East. Exhibiting at the show for the first time and a NEXTY Award finalist , attendees are invited to stop by booth #1743 to learn more about the brand.

Pasturebird is unveiling bold new packaging and celebrating its launch into retail at 2022 Natural Products Expo East. (PRNewswire)

Pasturebird's new packaging, designed by Pearlfisher NYC, pays homage to the company's regenerative roots, focusing on the adage "you are what you eat eats." But what's truly unique about the packaging and what sets it apart from other brands in the meat case is the flip-up sleeve, which allows Pasturebird to tell the story of who the brand is and what pasture raised is in more detail. This special sleeve includes bold callouts to Pasturebird's revolutionary production system, where birds are raised on fresh grass in a "beautiful dance" - or the daily rotation of chickens to fresh pasture daily to graze through the company's ARC and other mobile coops.

Pasturebird's chicken is also rolling out into a selection of natural and traditional grocers across the country for the first time, though with a focus on the East and West Coasts. These stores include Sprouts Farmers Market (in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey), Jimbo's...Naturally!, Raley's O-N-E Market, Nugget Market, Oliver's Market, Lassens, Vicente Foods and Frazier Farms Market. Pasturebird will also be expanding into several other retailers through the end of 2022.

"I spent a lot of time on the East Coast in the Marine Corps, so it's a dream come true to exhibit at Expo East this year and launch into the retail world on this side of the country with fresh packaging that truly embodies our mission and values," said Paul Greive, co-founder of Pasturebird. "So much of the meat aisle is about confusing labels, certifications and claims, so it's hard for consumers to know what to buy. We are bringing that big, regenerative story front and center on our packaging through beautiful imagery and messaging that helps consumers understand that our chicken is very different and even better than traditional free range and organic poultry."

To learn more about Pasturebird, please visit www.pasturebird.com .

About Pasturebird

Pasturebird is on a mission to revolutionize agriculture by applying modern technology to ancient farming methods and making pasture-raised more accessible for everyone. Believing in the regenerative power of pasture-raised chicken for land, animal and community, its goal is to improve the standard for raising animals and revolutionize farming from a man-made system of depletion back to a natural ecosystem of perpetual regeneration and replenishment. The company offers a variety of chicken products, from whole and spatchock chickens to chicken wings, drumsticks and breasts. Pasturebird is available direct-to-consumer nationwide, in regional Sprouts Farmers Market locations, Jimbo's...Naturally!, Raley's O-N-E Market, Nugget Markets, Oliver's Market, Lassens, Vicente Foods and Frazier Farms Market, and in select restaurants and butcheries in Southern California. To learn more, please visit www.pasturebird.com .

Pasturebird is a truly pasture raised chicken company that’s on a mission to revolutionize agriculture by applying modern technology to ancient farming methods. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pasturebird