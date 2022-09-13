Maritime Fintech Launches Cash Back Rewards Program And $20,000 Giveaway To Help Canadians Save

MONCTON, NB, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The popular GeniusCash cash back program , live on creditcardGenius since 2021, is now available across 6 personal finance categories on moneyGenius. Over a year in the making, this builds on the incredible success of the original program.

GeniusCash is now available on 31 featured products across banking, credit cards, investing, mortgages, loans, and software & services – delivering more value and savings than ever before to consumers. Combined with analytics-based Genius Ratings, Canadians can make even better financial decisions and be rewarded for it with real cash.

To mark this expansion, moneyGenius is launching the Mountain Of Prizes giveaway with promises of over $20,000 worth of prizes, including a grand prize of $7,500 in GeniusCash. Canadians earn an automatic entry into the Mountain Of Prizes from each GeniusCash payout they receive. Other available prizes range from a selection of gift cards to a 65" LG Smart OLED television.

"This is a big step forward in our mission to make money easy and fun for Canadians while encouraging them to take control of their finances," said Stephen Weyman, Co-Founder of moneyGenius. "Just like with our recent Tesla giveaway, if we get people to pay more attention to the financial products they use, that leads to better financial decisions for them and their families."

Today, moneyGenius has reviewed 420 features across over 330 financial products. With rankings across a range of consumer finance products, Canadians now have a one-stop-shop to learn more about personal finance fundamentals, discover and analyze products they want, and uncover more savings and cash back.

Current GeniusCash offers are listed on moneyGenius. For details on the Mountain Of Prizes giveaway, go to the moneyGenius GeniusCash offers page .

About WeyMedia Inc:

Trusted by over 200,000 readers and subscribers every month, WeyMedia is a leading Canadian personal finance company that brings well-researched content and tools to the everyday consumer. moneyGenius was launched to provide Canadians with the tools to make every dollar count. creditcardGenius was launched so Canadians can instantly compare 126+ features of nearly 200 Canadian credit cards using math-based ratings and rankings that respond to consumer's individual needs. Their cash back rewards program , called GeniusCash, offers extra cash to anyone approved for featured credit card and product offers through their sites.

Media contact:

Nikita Garner

1-506-305-6866

nikita@moneygenius.ca

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Weymedia Inc