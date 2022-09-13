Liquid+Arcade Continues International Expansion in Latin America and Western Europe

New moves in Mexico City, London, and São Paolo to manage increased international business activity

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California based Liquid+Arcade is a full-service agency specializing in cutting edge online and integrated campaigns with an emphasis on gaming clients.

Liquid+Arcade (PRNewswire)

"Gaming is a global network of passionate fans," stated CEO of Liquid+Arcade, Will Akerlof .

The agency is announcing the second phase of its international expansion plans adding to their existing footprint in the US and Poland with a new office in Mexico City and talent centers in London and São Paulo.

The international growth is a result of an uptick in assignments and responsibilities outside of the U.S. Liquid's 2022 non-U.S. billings are projected to double year-over-year, with sustained growth projected into 2023.

The new international footprint will offer clients expanded regional intelligence and capabilities delivering Liquid+Arcade's integrated services, including creative, data analytics and media strategy and execution.

"Gaming is a global network of passionate fans," stated CEO of Liquid+Arcade, Will Akerlof. "Our goal is to build a cohesive team of worldwide marketing and gaming experts who work together seamlessly to speak to those fans – wherever they live - and deliver superior results for our clients."

Eduardo Mora, a veteran agency executive from agencies like Dentsu, Starcom and IPG, will lead the Mexico City office as Director. Key clients include multiple game launches from Bethesda and other Liquid+Arcade clients targeting the LATAM market.

Taking charge in London will be James Lloyd as Director, a veteran agency executive joining from Publicis. James will be charged with building out an integrated team. Key clients will include Sega and NCSOFT.

"We've been very fortunate to find people with the right combination of marketing expertise and a passion for gaming," explained Kevin Joyce, Partner and EVP Media at Liquid+Arcade. "Getting diverse regional perspectives on gaming fans and how they use media to inform their decisions will provide our clients better returns on their marketing investments."

"Growing our relationships around the world has been really rewarding," said Patrick Runco, Chief Creative Officer. "We're excited to have so many opportunities to work closely with our international clients on strategy, big ideas and content creation, to help build and strengthen the fandoms around their IPs."

About Liquid+Arcade

Liquid+Arcade is an independent, full-service, global advertising and marketing agency based in Los Angeles with 100+ employees and billings of $175MM. We specialize in winning the hearts of fans – fans of video games, tech, and entertainment – by creating content they love. Our in-house creative team handles a complete range of services, including large-scale live-action and CGI production, editing and post, interactive development, social media strategy and execution, online and out-of-home ad campaign production, and virtual/in-person experiential activations. Our media team operates in more than 30 countries globally. We help build and grow the most passionate, loyal fandoms in the world.

Find us at:

https://liquidarcade.com/

Contact:

Will Akerlof, CEO

will@liquidarcade.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Liquid+Arcade