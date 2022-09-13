Kelly Waibel-Rangel Joins Calvetti Ferguson as Tax Partner and Family Office Practice Leader

HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calvetti Ferguson LLC announced today that Kelly Waibel-Rangel, CPA, has joined the firm's Houston office as a partner in the tax practice and will serve as the family office practice leader.

Calvetti Ferguson logo (PRNewsfoto/Calvetti Ferguson) (PRNewswire)

Kelly, who most recently was a senior manager in the private client and family office enterprise practice at RSM, will focus her practice on advising high-net-worth individuals, family groups, family offices, private trust companies, and closely-held business owners on tax, estate planning, and financial matters.

Jason Ferguson, the managing partner of Calvetti Ferguson, said, "Kelly is well known throughout Texas as a family office tax leader. We know she will be an excellent fit for our values-based culture and take great care of our clients."

"Kelly brings over 13 years of experience to the firm of advising clients on the tax aspects of formation and restructuring family offices, partnerships, wealth transfer planning, family governance, and succession planning," said tax partner in charge, Lori Lato. "Kelly's skillset and exceptional leadership allow her to provide clients with unique insights into how they can effectively navigate a complex tax landscape."

With 11 tax partners located in Texas metropolitan areas, Calvetti Ferguson's tax practice focuses on providing clients with a full range of tax services including comprehensive tax planning, international tax consulting, federal and state tax credits and incentives, multi-state tax issues, and tax controversy matters. The firm helps businesses and individuals achieve their goals by working with the firm's other service lines – audit, advisory, and accounting services – and connecting clients to service providers best suited to their unique situations and plans.

About Calvetti Ferguson

Calvetti Ferguson is an award-winning Texas CPA and advisory firm. As trusted business advisors to privately held and public companies, private equity funds, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals, we provide assurance, tax, advisory, accounting, and technology risk services. We advise beyond accounting to eliminate hurdles, identify opportunities, and ensure the best for our clients and their businesses.

Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Top Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms, Calvetti Ferguson is also an INSIDE Public Accounting Top 200 Firm. Calvetti Ferguson is an independent member firm of PrimeGlobal an award-winning association of independent accounting and business advisory firms comprised of more than 300 highly successful member firms in over 100 countries.

Media contact:

Emily Martin

Executive Director of Marketing

emartin@calvettiferguson.com

(713) 726-5723

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Calvetti Ferguson