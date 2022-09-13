Ekinops' SixSq and Kadiska deliver network performance monitoring from enterprise edge to cloud, web and SaaS applications

PARIS, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekinops (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading network access and virtualization specialist, today announced that SixSq, that provides the Nuvla edge-to-cloud management platform, and Kadiska, the SaaS platform for digital experience monitoring, signed a partnership that allows enterprises to instantly gain performance visibility into networks connecting their sites, clouds and business-critical web and SaaS applications.

By integrating Kadiska's Net-Tracer app into the SixSq Nuvla marketplace, organizations can now immediately deploy in-depth network path and performance monitoring across their entire infrastructure.

The Net-Tracer app is a containerized agent that Nuvla can deploy on edge nodes, clouds, white boxes and SD-WAN devices, including any uCPE powered by Ekinops' popular OneOS6 middleware. Once deployed, Net-Tracer continuously maps and monitors all network routes and reports performance degradations, their origin and impact. Users connect to the Kadiska platform to access analytics that correlate network, infrastructure and application performance with users' digital experience.

"Our customers need network performance monitoring, and being able to deploy such capability via an app on the Nuvla marketplace will be be natural for them. This allows users to quickly identify when and how the network impacts application performance. The combination of Kadiska's Net-Tracer app and our zero-touch, container-based orchestration capabilities allow us to offer a convenient solution to solve this critical challenge facing IT operations and network teams," explained Marc-Elian Bégin, CEO and co-founder at SixSq.

"We designed Net-Tracer to fill this specific visibility gap," added Gilles Huguenin, CEO at Kadiska. "Its cloud-native implementation makes it simple to deploy across managed clouds and devices. SixSq's vendor agnostic orchestration capabilities and popular marketplace was a natural fit for our solution. We look forward to helping enterprises gain complete control over their modern nextworks, deliver an amazing digital experience, and fully profit from their digital platform."

Kadiska's Net-Tracer Application is now available on the Nuvla Marketplace here .

All press releases are published after the close of trading on Euronext Paris.

