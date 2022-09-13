Clearwater Analytics Announces the Winners of its Inaugural Client Awards Program

Chimera Investment Corporation, Markel Corporation, and Mutual of Omaha Among Firms that Exemplify Operational Excellence in Investment Accounting

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced the winners of its Client Awards and recognized the recipients at Clearwater Connect 2022. Clearwater's Client Awards highlight individuals, teams and firms that have achieved growth, operational excellence, transformations and more with Clearwater's award-winning investment accounting platform.

"Today we celebrate outstanding leaders who are driving breakthrough efficiencies in investment accounting with Clearwater Analytics," said Susan Ganeshan, Chief Marketing Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "We're thrilled to recognize these 12 standout operational innovators who solve real business problems, explore new paths to growth, and drive innovation."

The winners of this year's Clearwater Client Awards are:

POWER USER

Clearwater is recognizing these individuals for their expert-level knowledge using Clearwater's technology. These power users adopt new feature functionalities as they are released and use the system in efficient, innovative ways through custom dashboards and reports.

Kyle Curran , Investment Analyst II at Reliance Standard Life Insurance

Justin Dougan , Director of Business Strategy, Morgan Stanley

Ryan Haidar , Operations Manager at Government Portfolio Advisors

Amy Lambert , Manager, Accounting at Qualcomm

TRAILBLAZER

Clearwater is honoring these firms for taking a leap in their business and adopting cloud and SaaS technology for investment operations. These winners have defined a new path for their organization, demonstrating their ability to lead through example.

Chimera Investment Corp.

Markel Corporation

GROWTH ENABLER

Clearwater is honoring this firm for demonstrating that rapid growth of AUM doesn't slow or stop their progress. They are recognized for turning their invest-ops team into a growth enabler.

CNA Insurance

MVP

Clearwater is recognizing these individuals for demonstrating their passion for investment accounting while ensuring reporting, compliance, and risk are managed in a thorough, comprehensive manner.

Kelly Hennigan , Vice President, Head of Investment Operations at Venerable

Gary LeBlanc , Chief Operating Officer at Performa

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

Clearwater is honoring these firms for turning their operations into a fast-paced, high-quality engine, while running a lean, efficient team.

Mutual of Omaha

Unum

PARTNERED FOR SUCCESS

Clearwater is honoring this firm for driving successful fintech solutions to market while enabling clients to scale and grow quickly.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management

