Call2Teams wins 2022 SaaS Awards

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dstny Automate (formerly Qunifi), with its Call2Teams solution, has been declared the winner of the Best SaaS Product for Communication, Collaboration, or Conferencing this week in the international SaaS Awards program.

Earlier this year, Dstny announced the acquisition of the leading UK-based Microsoft Teams integration specialist Qunifi, now Dstny Automate. The 2022 SaaS Award reinforces that the unit is an essential part of Dstny's strategy in business integrations and a perfect example of how Dstny brings business value to end users by playing well with others.

Call2Teams is a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solution developed and maintained by Dstny Automate (formerly Qunifi). With extensive interoperability and ongoing innovation, Call2Teams gives Voice, Telco, and IT partners a leading go-to-market solution for voice-enabling Teams. Call2Teams comes with multi-tenant, multi-tiered subscription management, is Microsoft approved, with enterprise-grade encryption and security built-in.

This year's SaaS praises, now in its seventh edition, received hundreds of entries from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Jeannie Arthur, Dstny Automate CEO, said: "It is an incredible honor to win this international SaaS Award for best Communication, Collaboration, or Conferencing product. The last few years have seen huge disruption in how organizations use technology to enable remote, home, and hybrid working. We are proud to work with the biggest global communications and collaboration companies to voice-enable workers wherever they are - in the office, in the field, on the frontline, or at home. It is also a huge honor to work with an incredible team of people. With a remote-first team spread across eight time zones, I'm proud of what we deliver today and excited about what we will deliver tomorrow."

Lead Judge Annabelle Whittall commented, "The leading experts on telephone middleware truly are Call2Teams. A creative way to integrate Microsoft Teams with your current telephony system. Call2Teams deserves to be a winner at SaaS Awards 2022 given its flawless streamlining and cutting-edge integration!"

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "Call2Teams is a worthy winner of the SaaS Awards, offering something truly and effectively stand-out in an incredibly competitive category.

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About Call2Teams

Call2Teams easily voice-enables Microsoft Teams around existing enterprise-grade telephony. Call2Teams is a cloud-native, middleware product that sits between any phone system, PBX or SIP Trunk provider, and Microsoft Teams. No hardware or software is needed - there is no need to port numbers, change carrier, or throw away an existing phone system.

Call2Teams is a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solution developed and maintained by Dstny Automate (formerly Qunifi). Call2Teams gives Voice, Telco, and IT partners a leading go-to-market solution for voice-enabling Teams. Call2Teams comes with multi-tenant, multi-tiered subscription management, is Microsoft approved, with enterprise-grade encryption and security built-in.

With scalable per-user, per-month pricing, Call2Teams gives businesses a low-cost, flexible, and immediate solution for making and receiving calls in Microsoft Teams. Call2Teams is available worldwide and can be deployed in minutes.

