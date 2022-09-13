BRENTWOOD CAPITAL ADVISORS TAPS DAN BEUERLEIN AS MANAGING DIRECTOR

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brentwood Capital Advisors ("BCA"), one of the nation's premier independent investment banks serving growth-oriented, middle-market Healthcare Services, Healthcare Technology, and Business Services companies, is pleased to announce the hiring of Dan Beuerlein as Managing Director. In his role, he will provide strategic advice and M&A advisory services across several sectors, focusing on autism services, women's health/fertility, outpatient surgical facilities, and physician practices.

Dan Beuerlein, Managing Director (PRNewswire)

Mr. Beuerlein brings over 20 years of experience in multi-state, multi-site healthcare operations with an emphasis on building and scaling mission-driven Private Equity backed companies in the ambulatory/acute care, women's health/fertility, and behavioral health/autism industries. His growth-focused skillset has driven his success in various business development and operations executive roles.

Before joining Brentwood Capital, Mr. Beuerlein was responsible for strategic growth initiatives as Chief Development Officer for a range of healthcare providers, including Agape Care Group, BlueSprig, Vivere Health (now Inception Fertility), and Springstone, preceded by eight years in business development and operations leadership at Symbion (now Surgery Partners).

"We are so proud to have Dan join our team," states L.A. Galyon, Partner. "Dan's experience, reputation, and track record of success perfectly fit our culture and strategic initiatives."

"It's an honor and privilege to join a firm known for its expertise and commitment to quality client service," remarks Dan Beuerlein, Managing Director. "I look forward to helping BCA expand into new markets while strengthening existing relationships."

About Brentwood Capital Advisors

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Brentwood Capital Advisors is one of the nation's premier independent investment banks, specializing in providing innovative, actionable, and no-conflict strategic and financial advice on mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations, corporate divestitures, and growth capital to growth-oriented, middle market Healthcare Services, Healthcare Technology, and Business Services companies since 1999. For more information, visit www.brentwoodcapital.com.

Brentwood Capital Advisors logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brentwood Capital Advisors