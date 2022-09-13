BigID Partner Program Drives Collaboration and Innovation for Data Across Security, Privacy, and Governance

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leading data intelligence platform for privacy, security, and governance, today announced partner program enhancements, highlighting its commitment to accelerating partner and customer success. The enhanced partner program will help BigID's 150+ partners extend and enrich their solutions and services - with program benefits that serve the broad partner ecosystem.

"Customers want interoperability, flexibility, and solutions that work across their ecosystem. BigID was designed as an open platform to extend and enrich data intelligence across the tech stack," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO and co-founder of BigID. "We're continuing to invest in our partner's success with a focus to support and enrich our expanding global partner networks to deliver joint solutions and add value for our customers."

"Working with our technology partners to build a strong, integrated ecosystem is key to helping our customers solve complex security challenges efficiently. BigID is an innovative, emerging security technology vendor solving some of the hardest security issues with data security and recognizes that working with a broad range of ecosystem partners is a critical part of ensuring customer success," said James Young, Global Security Strategist at Splunk. "The team at BigID has been very collaborative and supportive in working with Splunk to build use case-based product integrations to solve data security problems for our customers."

"BigID is phenomenal as a partner: we're able to team up in so many different areas from business to technology and everything in between," Said Sarah Branfman, MongoDB "The partnership between MongoDB and BigID continues to add value to our partners and customers so that we're truly better together."

"We partnered with BigID because BigID complements AWS, and it enhances our overall capabilities - which is really good for customers," said Chintan Sanghavi, Solutions Architect, AWS. "Customers see the combined value of our platforms - having the collaboration and partnership with BigID reduces the barriers for customer adoption."

"BigID takes care of a data problem for our customers," said Gerard McCann, Sr. Director, ISV Business Development. "SAP decided to not only partner with BigID, but SAP invested in BigID as a company because we saw the viability of a solution that could really help our customers that have multiple on-premise and cloud properties."

"HPE is pleased to be an investor in BigID. HPE Ezmeral Data Fabric and HPE GreenLake for Data Fabric provide the industry's first true hybrid, multi-cloud data fabric solution." said Ron Reuben, Head of Product, HPE Ezmeral, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. "BigID provides a valuable addition to our growing partner ecosystem to help customers manage sensitive and complex data challenges."

New partner program benefits include an advanced training and certification program from BigID University to accelerate partner impact, alongside additional go-to-market capabilities, marketplace status, and dedicated resources.

"BigID recognizes the importance of our partners to the success of our clients. Customers need the expertise of consulting and channel partners to help them acquire the right technology and deploy it within their data landscape. We are committed to serving the needs of our partners to make our partner program a win-win-win for all involved," said Jon Mayer, VP of Consulting & Channel Partners.

Iulia Stefoi-Sliver, VP of Technology Partnerships, added, "Additionally, our entire strategy is based on ensuring that BigID operates within the technology landscape of our customers and can provide exponential innovation by bringing BigID's expertise in data discovery together with adjacent tech to offer clients an end-to-end solution to fit within their modern data stack."

