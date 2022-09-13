Antenna Research Associates Acquires SI2 Technologies

Antenna Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) Completes Acquisition of SI2 Technologies, Inc., Broadening its Product Development Capabilities and Establishing the Technology Innovation Center

LAUREL, Md., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antenna Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) today announced it has finalized the acquisition of SI2 Technologies. The newly acquired company will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of ARA and will be known as SI2 Technologies, an ARA company. SI2 Technologies, will remain at its Billerica, MA location, collaborating with ARA across various locations in the US in Maryland, Massachusetts and New Hampshire and Europe.

"ARA's manufacturing expertise and SI2's product development focus is a win for our customers and our two companies."

Logen Thiran, President and CEO of ARA, said the transaction will enable the company to establish a product development focused Technology Innovation Center that pursues innovation across the DoD and commercial market priorities, and leverages knowledge to deliver advanced technology solutions.

"SI2 Technologies is well-known for its ability to innovate and has an impressive signal mitigation and antenna systems portfolio including Active Electronic Steered Arrays (AESA), additive manufactured, and low-profile low-vis conformal antenna solutions," noted Thiran. "Combining ARA's manufacturing expertise with SI2's product development focus is a win for our customers and our two companies, enabling ARA to provide holistic, advanced Communications Solutions for our customers worldwide with particular focus in C5ISR market in the US."

SI2 Technologies, founded in 2003, is a leading designer and manufacturer of electromagnetic systems for military, government and commercial platforms constrained for space, weight, and power.

"Our companies are perfectly aligned for this transition," noted Dr. Joseph Kunze, former CEO of SI2 Technologies, who will serve as ARA's new Chief Technology Officer and General Manager of SI2. "For nearly six decades, ARA had provided versatile antenna systems for a wide array of DoD applications, and we are looking forward to leveraging the IP we've developed for nearly 20 years to bring ARA's product and subsystems offerings to a new level of innovation and excellence."

About Antenna Research Associates (ARA)

Established in 1963, Antenna Research Associates (ARA) designs, develops, and manufactures Antennas and RF Systems for both military and civilian applications. ARA supplies antennas and subsystems for Communication Networks, SATCOM, RADAR, RF Surveillance and Jamming for Electronic Warfare and Border Patrol, Public Safety Networks, and Civilian markets. ARA supplies unique antenna communication subsystems in both high-volume quantities and smaller order quantities to ensure customer success. ARA's engineering and manufacturing operations include facilities in Laurel, Maryland, Pembroke, Massachusetts and Nashua, New Hampshire, and a long-range antenna testing field in Pembroke and Middleborough, Massachusetts. All facilities are DoD compliant. For more information, please visit www.ara-inc.com.

ABOUT SI2 Technologies (SI2)

SI2 is a leader in designing and manufacturing electromagnetic systems for military and government platforms constrained for space, weight, and power. Established in 2003, SI2 designs, develops, delivers, and supports products for the defense and aerospace markets that not only enhance the warfighter's effectiveness, but provide increased protection against current and emerging threats. The company takes projects from ideation and design to product manufacturing and testing. For more information, visit www.si2technologies.com

