Mayer Brown Named "US Law Firm of the Year" and "Americas Law Firm of the Year - Overall" by GlobalCapital

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Mayer Brown has been named "US Law Firm of the Year" and "Americas Law Firm of the Year – Overall" at GlobalCapital's 2022 Global Derivatives Awards. The awards honor innovation, growth and work that betters the derivatives industry, as well as efforts on behalf of clients.

The awards highlight Mayer Brown's work across the US and Canada, while also reflecting the firm's exceptional strength in Europe and Asia.

Ed Parker, global head of the firm's derivatives and structured products practice said, "We're thrilled to once again be recognized by GlobalCapital and thank our clients for their faith in our counsel."

Last year, Mayer Brown was named "US Law Firm of the Year – Transactions" at GlobalCapital's Americas Derivatives Awards, and in 2020, the firm was named GlobalCapital's "European Law Firm of the Year – Transactions." Previously, Mayer Brown has been named "Global Law Firm of the Year - Overall," "Americas Law Firm of the Year - Overall," "US Law Firm of the Year – Regulatory," and "European Law Firm of the Year – Regulatory" by GlobalCapital.

GlobalCapital is a principal news, opinion and data service for people and institutions in the international capital markets.

Mayer Brown is one of the only firms with a leading derivatives and structured products practice in the United States, Europe and Hong Kong. The firm is ranked by Chambers Global for Capital Markets: Structured Finance, Securitisation & Derivatives (Global-wide); Chambers UK for Capital Markets: Derivatives (London); Chambers USA for Capital Markets: Derivatives (Nationwide) and Capital Markets: Structured Products (Nationwide); IFLR1000 for Capital Markets: Derivatives (US); and The Legal 500 US for Structured Finance: Derivatives & Structured Products, as well as Tax: Financial Products.

