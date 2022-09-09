Elk + Elk Law Firm Introduces “Block Hunger” Partnership with Cleveland Browns Guard Wyatt Teller

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal injury law firm Elk + Elk announced a partnership with Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller #77 in the "Block Hunger" campaign. Throughout the campaign, donations will support St. Augustine Hunger Center. Starting on September 11, for every point scored by the Cleveland Browns during the 2022 season, Elk + Elk will donate $77. In addition, every game Wyatt has a pancake block, Elk + Elk will donate an additional $770.

When asked about the "Block Hunger" campaign, Elk + Elk managing partner Jay Kelley said, "For the last 18 years, we have had the privilege of working with St. Augustine Hunger Center to help feed the poor and homeless in Cleveland. We are very excited to advocate for this great cause through our campaign in partnership with Cleveland Browns Guard Wyatt Teller. We hope the campaign will create awareness and encourage others to help St. Augustine during the 2022 Browns season."

Wyatt Teller started his career with the Cleveland Browns as an offensive guard in 2019. Known for his legendary pancake blocks, Teller has become a strong name in the league. After signing a contract extension last season, Wyatt and his wife, Carly, have officially put down roots in Cleveland. They both express passion for this city and look forward to giving back while getting the opportunity to raise their first child here.

After speaking with Wyatt and Carly Teller about the "Block Hunger" campaign, they said, "We are proud to partner with Elk + Elk and St. Augustine Hunger Center to block hunger in Cleveland this football season. We look forward to pancakes from #77 on the field so we can serve the people in our community off the field."

About St. Augustine Hunger Center

The St. Augustine Hunger Center cares for Cleveland's poor, disabled, and homeless. The Center serves daily meals and provides clothing for thousands of people each month. Emergency funding and housing are also available to the Center's clients, among other advocacy and outreach programs. Learn more at staugustinecleveland.org.

About Elk + Elk

Elk & Elk Co., Ltd. is a personal injury law firm with offices in Ohio, Kentucky, and Seattle, WA. The firm's attorneys have protected the rights of thousands of injury victims and have won some of the state's largest verdicts and settlements. Elk + Elk assists clients with various personal injury claims, including auto accidents, medical malpractice, birth injuries, workers' compensation, and product defects. Learn more at elkandelk.com.

