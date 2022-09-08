SUSE Enters into a Strategic Collaboration with AWS to Accelerate SAP Innovation in the Cloud

New strategic collaboration between SUSE and AWS outlines shared programs and investment areas that will help ensure smoother migration of customers' SAP landscapes to AWS

Collaboration will bring innovation to customers faster, helping them leverage the power of the cloud at the pace they need

LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SUSE®, a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise-grade open source solutions, today announced it has expanded its work with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), entering a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) that will offer migration acceleration programs for SAP customers looking to move to the cloud.

The strategic collaboration between SUSE and AWS outlines deliverables and investment areas that will help ensure smoother migration of customers' SAP landscapes to AWS. These deliverables include joint go-to-market activities across sales and marketing, channel enablement and training, and dedicated personnel worldwide.

"SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications is a leading operating system platform for SAP solutions on Linux, offering a reliable, manageable and highly available platform designed to minimize the time and effort to deploy SAP landscapes," said Kelly Collins, global head of Cloud for SUSE. "By deepening our collaboration with AWS and their top Global Systems Integrators, we are making a promise to our customers that we are committed to supporting their most mission-critical workloads being migrated and modernized on AWS."

Rob Bencks, vice president of IT at Harvey Building Products, said, "At Harvey Building Products, we value innovation and team collaboration to drive development and delivery of exceptional products and solutions. AWS and SUSE have innovated to help us refine our strategy for running our SAP enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems in a stable, scalable, secure cloud environment. We're excited to see AWS and SUSE announce this Strategic Collaboration Agreement as they continue to expand their relationship and work to serve our enterprise even more effectively going forward."

Christian Wissmann, vice president of strategic alliances at Protera, said, "As a longstanding SUSE and AWS Partner Network (APN) member, this Strategic Collaboration Agreement enables an even stronger commitment to our clients, together providing innovative tools and strategies that help ensure an accelerated and secure modernization of mission-critical applications to the cloud."

Kathleen Curry, director of AWS Strategic Alliances, said, "This multi-year collaboration will facilitate stronger marketing and co-selling programs to complement our respective technologies. SUSE frequently leans in as an AWS collaborator, delivering SAP customers a seamless experience as they migrate operating systems from on-premises to AWS. Our work will help SAP customers modernize, shorten migration timelines, and accelerate time to value."

For more information about SUSE's collaboration with AWS, visit www.suse.com/partners/alliance/aws.

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise-grade open source solutions, relied upon by more than 60% of the Fortune 500 to power their mission-critical workloads. We specialize in Business-critical Linux, Enterprise Container Management and Edge solutions, and collaborate with partners and communities to empower our customers to innovate everywhere – from the data center, to the cloud, to the edge and beyond.

SUSE puts the "open" back in open source, giving customers the agility to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. The company employs more than 2,000 people globally. SUSE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

