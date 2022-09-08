REVOLVER MAGAZINE'S FIRST REVOLVER ICONS SERIES VINYL + NFT PROGRAM SELLS OUT IN LESS THAN 12 HOURS

Limited-Edition Series Launched in Partnership with Fanaply Features Custom Vinyl Records Paired with NFTs, a First-of-Its-Kind Music Industry Offering

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolver Magazine, the leading heavy music media brand and its parent company Project M Group, announced the first release of the REVOLVER ICONS SERIES, a limited run of custom-produced vinyl records, each paired with a unique NFT and premium NFC enabled packaging, has sold out in less than 12 hours.

The REVOLVER ICONS SERIES is an industry-first collectibles partnership between Revolver Magazine and Fanaply, the eco-conscious NFT solution provider for the biggest names in music, sports and entertainment. For the first time ever, music fans have the opportunity to purchase and collect premium vinyl + NFT bundles in six limited-edition variants from their favorite rock and metal bands and artists. Each collectible vinyl + NFT series will offer six unique variations including three "one of one" vinyl + NFT editions in Emerald, Ruby, and Sapphire, plus a bronze, silver and gold edition with varying ranges of rarity.

The first release of the REVOLVER ICONS SERIES, featuring an exclusive remix of the album Existential Reckoning from the rock band Puscifer, led by Maynard James Keenan, launched on September 7th and in a massive success, sold 1,030 vinyl + NFT bundles.

"Since we launched our company five years ago, we at Project M Group have had a laser focus on creating premium products for fans of music. Fans just like ourselves! This series gives us a chance to introduce some of the rarest pressings of vinyl records that have ever been done in the history of the music industry. The opportunity to then partner this release with blockchain and NFTs for us as authentication and membership then represents the next evolution of fandom," said Enrique Abeyta, CEO, Project M Group. "Partnering with Fanaply on the REVOLVER ICONS SERIES was a natural fit, not only because of the company's success in creating NFT initiatives and campaigns for some of the worlds biggest brands, but also because the Fanaply founders have vast experience working inside the music industry. We are excited to continue to build this program and have a lot more to come!"

Rather than visiting a separate marketplace to discover and collect the REVOLVER ICONS SERIES vinyl + NFT bundles, Revolver Magazine worked with Fanaply to develop a proprietary ecosystem for producing, marketing, and remarketing the collectibles so fans can stay within the Revolver Magazine platform.

"In the world of vinyl, collecting is king. It's a natural fit to pair these new digital collectibles with physical products for the ultimate collecting experience," said Mike Rosenthal, Fanaply's co-founder and Chief Product Officer. "Creating a Revolver-owned marketplace makes it much easier for fans to connect with artists and brands in the places where they are already interacting. We believe these white-labeled, branded marketplaces are the future of NFTs as they offer fans an easy introduction to the exciting world of digital collectibles, and give brands the opportunity to easily integrate our backend support platform to manage everything related to minting, selling and trading NFTs all in their native digital environments."

The next REVOLVER ICONS SERIES will drop on Friday, September 9 at 3:00pm ET. Upcoming artists and bands include Underoath, Bleeding Through, It Dies Today, Walls of Jericho, Memphis May Fire, Most Precious Blood, and Greg Puciato. Each drop will feature between 300 and 1,000 vinyl + NFT combinations, with varying levels of rarity.

Fans can visit nft.revolvermag.com to explore the new drops and purchase using credit or debit card, or cryptocurrency.

About REVOLVER

REVOLVER is the world's leading heavy-music lifestyle media brand. Founded in 2000, it provides unmatched access to the scene's biggest stars and most important up-and-comers, as well as covering sports, fashion, video games, movies and TV, food and drink, and more — anything and everything that speaks to rock's rebel attitude. Cultural icons including Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, Nine Inch Nails, Tool, Tony Hawk, Denzel Curry, Poppy and many more have appeared as part of the brand's original content and events. REVOLVER is the definitive voice of those who live loud — trailblazing musicians and diehard fans alike.

About Fanaply

Fanaply creates blockchain-based digital collectibles, or NFTs, for the world's biggest brands and fans in sports, music, and entertainment. Fanaply Solutions offers brands NFT infrastructure that goes beyond the basics of minting and distribution, allowing them to thrive in this new web3 world. Since its founding in 2018, the company has created and issued NFTs for some of the top musicians, record labels, festivals, events, athletes, comedians, sports teams, celebrities and brands in the world, including American Express, Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, Misfits Gaming, Death Row Records, Niall Horan, 5 Seconds of Summer, Kentucky Derby, Bubba Wallace, and many more. Fanaply is 100% carbon neutral through its partnership with Offsetra. Visit fanaply.com as well as Instagram , Facebook and Twitter for more information.

