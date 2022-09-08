Prairie Business Magazine Honors Digi-Key as One of 50 Best Places to Work in 2022

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, has been recognized as one of the 50 Best Places to Work in 2022 by Prairie Business Magazine.

Digi-Key Electronics employees nominated the company as one of the region’s 50 Best Places to Work in 2022. Pictured: Digi-Key president Dave Doherty gives a tour of the company’s new Product Distribution Center expansion (PDCe) to employees. (PRNewswire)

Digi-Key employees nominated the company by outlining the benefits and culture, as well as the personal job satisfaction they feel as a result of their work. The magazine received nearly 1,700 nominations from employees at companies from South Dakota, North Dakota and western Minnesota.

"We are honored that Digi-Key employees nominated the company as one of the top workplaces in the region," said Shane Zutz, vice president of human resources for Digi-Key. "Digi-Key's success is the product of the effort that our amazing global team of more than 5,000 contributes -- including 3,600+ local employees -- and we are very proud to have earned this honor as a result of their votes."

Digi-Key's state-of-the-art facility in Thief River Falls includes a recently opened 2.2 million square foot Product Distribution Center expansion, which features advanced automation systems; common work areas and break rooms with plenty of natural sunlight; a quiet room and 16 private mothers' rooms; a Community Garden and more, all highlighting Digi-Key's collaborative company culture and commitment to employee well-being.

Prairie Business featured the 50 Best Places to Work winners in its September 2022 issue. To learn more about career opportunities at Digi-Key, visit the Digi-Key website.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics has been proudly headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, since 1972. Recognized as the global leader, innovator and pioneer of electronic components and automation products distribution, Digi-Key offers more than 13.4 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key employs more than 5,000 people in Northwest Minnesota and beyond, delivering over 25,000 packages per day to customers in 180+ countries around the world. More information is available at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Megan Derkey

Bellmont Partners

+1 612-255-1115

digikey@bellmontpartners.com

Digi-Key Electronics (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics