Fortune Names Sheetz Best Workplace in Retail

Sheetz places third on prominent list

ALTOONA, Pa., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Sheetz , a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, is humbled to announce Fortune and Great Place to Work have named the company to this year's Best Workplaces in Retail list.

Ranking third nationally, Sheetz is the only convenience store to be named. While Sheetz has been named to this list every year, this is Sheetz's highest ranking ever, trailing only Wegmans Food Markets and Target.

"Being ranked third on this list, alongside highly respected companies that also prioritize a positive workplace environment, is a significant accomplishment for us and not something that we take lightly," said Travis Sheetz, President & CEO of Sheetz. "For the last 70 years, our organization's success has been driven by our people. Every day, we work to create a place where employees feel valued and appreciated – as the key to our success."

In 2021, Sheetz announced over $70 million in investments in store employee wages as well as an investment doubling the tuition assistance offered to employees through the company's College Tuition Reimbursement program. Sheetz also announced early last year that it had updated its parental leave policy to include 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners.

The company offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, quarterly bonuses, vacation time and more.

Sheetz currently has more than 1,400 job openings available throughout its footprint with an average salesperson wage of $14.50. Individuals can visit jobs.sheetz.com to learn more about Sheetz's current job openings.

About Sheetz, Inc.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 24,000 employees. The company operates over 660 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides an award-winning menu of M•T•O® sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For , Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement. For more information, visit www.sheetz.com or follow us on Twitter (@sheetz), Facebook (www.facebook.com/sheetz) and Instagram ( www.instagram.com/sheetz ).

