DHI Group, Inc. Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance at 2022 Analyst Day

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) today announced that at its 2022 virtual analyst day event held earlier today, the company raised its full year revenue guidance and provided a continued revenue growth outlook for 2023.

"Based on our continued strong bookings growth across both Dice and CJ, we are increasing our full year 2022 revenue guidance and now expect total revenue to be in the range of $148 million to $149 million, representing growth of between 23% and 24% year over year," commented Kevin Bostick Chief Financial Officer of DHI Group, Inc. "We continue to expect third quarter total revenue to be in the range of $37 million to $38 million, representing growth of between 20% and 23% year over year and will continue to operate the business to Adjusted EBITDA margins at or near 20% throughout 2022 as we continue to balance our strong financial performance with increased sales and marketing investment to drive continued double-digit revenue growth.

"While we are not yet providing specific long-term guidance for 2023, DHI intends to maintain its investment strategy in sales and marketing to capture incremental market share for each of its brands' total addressable market. As a result, DHI intends to stay within the Rule of 40 in 2023, with a bias to driving bookings and revenue growth, and anticipates maintaining Adjusted EBITDA margins of approximately 20%. As such, DHI expects to drive bookings and revenue growth in 2023 approaching or near 20% year over year. We anticipate that DHI's business model will see margin expansion approaching approximately 30% Adjusted EBITDA margins over time, however, the near-term focus will remain on investing to drive top-line growth."

DHI's 2022 investor day, with its theme "Where Tech Connects" was hosted by Art Zeile, President and Chief Executive Officer, with presentations by senior management that included details on:

The tech hiring market and DHI's market opportunity

The company's products and client needs

The company's sales growth strategy

The company's brand and awareness strategy

The company's view on marketplaces that serve security-cleared talent

The company's financial model and outlook

Speakers during the event included:

Art Zeile , Chief Executive Officer

Paul Farnsworth , Chief Technology Officer

Arie Kanofsky , Chief Revenue Officer

Michelle Marian , Chief Marketing Officer

Evan Lesser , President and Founder of ClearanceJobs

Kevin Bostick , Chief Financial Officer

Management also hosted a real-time question and answer session at the end of the investor presentation.

A replay of the event is available in the investor relations section of the DHI website at www.dhigroupinc.com.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI's two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technologists based on the skills requested. The Company's patented algorithm manages over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow technology professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

