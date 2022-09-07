Trevi Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Presentation will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in adults with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), today announced that Jennifer Good, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET. Ms. Good, along with Lisa Delfini, Chief Financial Officer, will also participate in investor meetings with attendees.

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference (Hybrid)

Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

Company presentation: Jennifer Good, President and CEO

Time: 10:30 AM ET

The presentation will be available to attending participants. For more information about the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference or to register in-person or virtual please visit: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the investigational therapy Haduvio for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in adults with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. These conditions share a common pathophysiology that is mediated through opioid receptors in the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Founded in 2011, Trevi Therapeutics is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

About Haduvio



Haduvio, an investigational therapy, is an oral extended-release (ER) formulation of nalbuphine. Nalbuphine is a mixed ĸ-opioid receptor agonist and µ-opioid receptor antagonist that has been approved and marketed as an injectable for pain indications for more than 20 years in the United States and Europe. The ĸ- and µ-opioid receptors are known to be critical mediators of itch, cough and certain movement disorders. Nalbuphine's mechanism of action may also mitigate the risk of abuse associated with µ-opioid agonists because it antagonizes, or blocks, µ-opioid receptors. Parenteral nalbuphine is not currently scheduled as a controlled substance by the DEA in the United States or by regulatory authorities in most of Europe. Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for nalbuphine ER. Nalbuphine ER has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for the treatment of itch in patients with prurigo nodularis. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

Investor Contact

Katie McManus

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

203-304-2499

k.mcmanus@trevitherapeutics.com

Media Contact

Rosalia Scampoli

914-815-1465

rscampoli@marketcompr.com

