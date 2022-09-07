Sirnaomics to Present at 3rd Annual Jefferies Asia Forum

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and SUZHOU, China, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirnaomics Ltd. (the "Company" or "Sirnaomics", stock code: 2257.HK), a leading biopharmaceutical company in discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, announced today that Dr. Patrick Lu, PhD, founder, Chairman of the Board, Executive Director, President, and CEO of Sirnaomics, will present at the 3rd Annual Jefferies Asia Forum that will be held on September 8, 2022.

Following the presentation, there will be scheduled investor meetings at the conference. If any investors are interested in having meetings on an individual basis, please contact Sirnaomics' Investor Relations by email: IR@sirnaomics.com.

About Sirnaomics

Sirnaomics is an RNA therapeutics biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in preclinical and clinical stages that focuses on the discovery and development of innovative drugs for indications with medical needs and large market opportunities. Sirnaomics is the first clinical-stage RNA therapeutics company to have a strong presence in both China and the United States, and also the first company to achieve positive Phase IIa clinical outcomes in oncology for an RNAi therapeutic for its core product, STP705. Learn more at www.sirnaomics.com.

