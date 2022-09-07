Salipro Biotech Obtains Granted Patents in the United States and China for Direct Extraction of Membrane Proteins and Library Generation

Salipro Biotech strengthens its IP portfolio protecting its innovative, proprietary technology to enable the development of therapeutics against challenging drug targets, including GPCR's, SLCs and Ion Channels.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salipro Biotech AB, a Swedish biotech company with a leading technology platform for the stabilization of membrane proteins for drug development, announced today that its patent entitled "Saposin lipoprotein particles and libraries from crude membranes" has been issued by both the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (U.S. Patent No. 11,346,843B2) and by the China National Intellectual Property Administration (Chinese Patent No. ZL201780050737.6). The patents cover the company's novel method of direct extraction of membrane proteins (DirectMX®) from cells or crude membranes to enable drug development for challenging drug targets, as well as the generation of Salipro libraries representing the membrane proteome, the particles themselves and their use in drug discovery and membrane protein research, amongst others. The Salipro® technology enables the development of novel therapeutics against drug targets that previously could not be investigated.

The award of these patents further strengthens Salipro Biotech's global intellectual property portfolio, with various patents already granted i.a. in the U.S., EU, China and Japan.

"We are excited to announce the granting of these patents in the U.S. and in China. This news represents an important corporate achievement that fosters our position to accelerate drug discovery programs with pharma companies on challenging drug targets.", says Jens Frauenfeld, CEO.

Maria Knudsen, Business Development Director, comments: "DirectMX® is already being implemented in our partnered drug discovery programs for a range of drug targets, including GPCRs, SLCs and Ion Channels. The addition of these patents to our IP portfolio further solidifies Salipro Biotech's position as a holder of a key drug discovery platform and will enable us to increase the value of our pharma collaborations as well as continue to build our internal pipeline."

About Salipro Biotech AB

Salipro Biotech AB is a privately held biotech company focused on unlocking challenging drug targets for the development of next-generation therapeutics. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with a fully owned IP portfolio that covers the Salipro® platform technology. To date, Salipro Biotech has signed multiple research collaborations with top-tier pharma and biotech companies.

Contact

Maria Lisa Knudsen, Business Development Director

maria.knudsen@salipro.com

+46729395018

https://www.salipro.com

