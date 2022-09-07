Inkling Announces Exciting Lineup of Keynote Speakers for Illuminate 2022 User Conference

Conference Theme of "Better Together" will Explore Agility, Teaming and Driving Business Results with Better Training and Knowledge for Frontline Workers

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling , a global leader in digital learning solutions, today announced key highlights of its Illuminate 2022 user conference on October 23-26 at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, including keynote speakers, product sessions, training workshops, and customer sessions and panels. The theme of this year's Illuminate conference will be "Better Together" to show how Inkling's customers, partners and employees can come together to explore the lessons learned coming out of the COVID pandemic, explore how to bring the best knowledge and training experience to frontline, essential workers, and gain a deeper understanding of how to best leverage Inkling's portfolio of solutions to drive business results.

Inkling is pleased to introduce this year's keynote speakers, which include:

Jake Wood , Founder & CEO, Groundswell / Team Rubicon who will highlight how to change CHAOS & Uncertainty Into Opportunity





Rob Lauber , Founder & CEO, XLO Global who will share valuable insights from his conversations with learning teams and his time as CLO of McDonalds





David Wentworth , Principal Analyst, Learning & Development, Brandon Hall Group who will cover some of the latest trends in learning from Brandon Hall Group's latest research





Mike Parks , CEO, Inkling will challenge the "status quo" with thoughts about the need for more agile, mobile training and knowledge for front line workers, with Inkling's focus on our customers' customer

"We're thrilled that Rob Lauber, David Wentworth, and Jake Wood will be Illuminate's keynote speakers this year," said Mike Parks, CEO, Inkling. "Their diverse experience and subject matter expertise provides attendees with unique opportunities to challenges the status quo within their businesses and build upon their strategic programs in a time of unprecedented uncertainty. The conference's emphasis on product training, peer-to-peer learning, and networking with some of the brightest L&D professionals in the industry will provide attendees valuable insights they can take away to help them achieve their goals."

In addition to these impactful speakers, Illuminate 2022's agenda is designed to help attendees navigate ever-evolving business challenges in the new world of work. Content-rich programs include customer case studies, educational customer panel discussions. Because the event will be live and in-person, attendees can visit the exhibit hall to talk with current partners or explore new partnerships.

Product Training

For the first time, a special focus will be hands-on product training where attendees can connect with like-minded professionals who have implemented Inkling technology to help drive better training and business results. This comprehensive program will include in-depth training, across Inkling's Habitat, Knowledge, Library, Learning Pathways, and Inkforms solutions.

Attendees can choose from a variety of training workshops including: building engaging projects with Inkdocs authoring; creating insightful dashboards and reports with advanced analytics; building a pathway, managing users and creating dynamic teams with Inkling Learning Pathways; pattern customization and leveraging templates with Habitat; building Inkforms and and cool form workflows; and more.

Inkling Customers

Inkling customers will share how they use the company's digital learning solutions to drive greater business value, including

Bristol Myers-Squibb: Post Pandemic Agility, Scalability & Growth

Christus Health: Better Performance with Inkforms

Otsuka: Ensuring Global Compliance with Centralized Control & Decentralized Flexibility

Whole Foods Market: Driving Reduced Labor Costs and Better Operational Efficiency

Many Inkling customers will also participate in panels to discuss today's challenges, how they prove value inside their organizations, why they selected Inkling, and more.

Product Sessions

Attendees can also join a variety of product sessions: the utilization of Inkforms with surveys, checklists, and many hidden solutions; mobile innovation with gamification, geofencing, coaching and feedback; working with teams, roles, and automated assignments in Inkling Learning Pathways; and more.

Early Bird registration has been extended until September 9th. For more information and to register for the conference, visit the Inkling Illuminate website .

About Inkling

Inkling is a global leader in digital learning solutions, designed for today's learners and today's work. The company delivers your most critical knowledge to your people in the flow of work, anytime, anywhere, and on any device. With easy content authoring, simplified learning paths, a modern learning experience, and meaningful insights, Inkling's operational learning platform delivers learning flawlessly and with simplicity. Leading brands trust Inkling to help them efficiently onboard employees, ensure continued performance enablement, and successfully execute corporate initiatives while providing new levels of visibility into critical operating metrics. Inkling has earned numerous industry accolades including the Aragon Research Innovation Award for Learning two consecutive years, and a total of 20 Brandon Hall Group awards last year spanning the Human Capital Management (HCM) and Technology categories. Founded in 2009, the company is based in San Francisco.

For more information about Inkling, visit www.inkling.com .

