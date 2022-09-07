Dough Ball Whiskey Unleashes the Dough-Bauchery with a 12-Campus College Tailgate Tour

Kicking-off on Saturday, September 10 at San Diego State University, The Dough Ball College Tailgate Tour Features Sampling Opportunities, Pre-game Tailgate Pop-ups and Post-game Parties at Local Bars

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dough Ball –the award-winning and delicious cookie dough flavored whiskey that delivers on taste and a good time–is embarking on a College Tailgate Tour consisting of 36 home football games, across 12 top universities in seven states. The Dough Ball College Tailgate Tour runs September through November 2022 and follows the brand's recent U.S. expansion earlier this year.

(PRNewswire)

"This fall's College Tailgate Tour offers an opportunity to introduce Dough Ball to more consumers in an environment that lends itself to the brand essence of unleashing the Dough-Bauchery," said Joey Parris, Chief Marketing Officer of MPL Brands. "2022 has been an exciting year for Dough Ball as the brand continues to grow in popularity and expand its availability across the country. We are thrilled to set out on the Dough Ball College Tailgate Tour and invite Game Day goers to indulge in a good time with our delicious cookie dough flavored whiskey."

Throughout the tour, Dough Ball will host interactive tailgate pop-ups at 13 select games. Open to game attendees, as well as the general public who are ages 21 and older, Dough Ball's tailgate pop-ups are free to attend. Guests will enjoy complimentary Dough Ball shots and signature cocktails, alongside music, corn hole, shot skis and merchandise giveaways. Win or lose, the good flavors and good times will continue with a post-game party, hosted by Dough Ball at a local bar. Details for each post-game party will be available at the corresponding tailgate pop-up that day.

Dedicated Dough Ball tailgate pop-ups will appear at the following games:

September 10 : Idaho State University at San Diego State University

September 17 : Oklahoma University at University of Nebraska, Lincoln

September 24 : University of Arkansas at Texas A&M , Dallas

October 1 : Arizona State University at University of Southern California , Los Angeles

October 8 : The University of Iowa at University of Illinois University, Urbana - Champaign

October 15 : Clemson University at Florida State University , Tallahassee

October 22 : The University of Southern Mississippi at Texas State University, San Marcos

October 29 : University of Georgia at University at Florida , Jacksonville

October 29 : University of of Southern California at University of Arizona , Tucson

November 5 : University of California Los Angeles at Arizona State University, Tempe

November 5 : Penn State at Indiana University, Bloomington

November 12 : University of South Carolina at University of Florida , Gainesville

November 26 : Baylor University at University of Texas, Austin

For the remaining games on the tour, Dough Ball will deploy its "Street Team" to be on the ground with sampling opportunities and giveaways. For tour updates and more information on Dough Ball, visit www.doughballwhiskey.com and follow the brand on social at @doughball_whiskey . Dough Ball is available in 28 states at major retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Bevmo, Total Wine, Hy-Vee, and Safeway, for a suggested retail price of $29.99.

About Dough Ball:

Launched in August 2021, Dough Ball is a new flavored whiskey from MPL Brands, one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States. Featuring notes of buttery vanilla, chocolate and caramel, smoothed out with hints of butterscotch, Dough Ball exudes flavors of warm cookie dough goodness in a delicious, 70-proof whiskey. Unapologetically unique, versatile and approachable, this cookie dough whiskey can be enjoyed as a shot, sipped or mixed in a cocktail. For more info, visit www.doughballwhiskey.com and follow along on social at @doughball_whiskey .

About MPL Brands NV:

MPL Brands NV is a privately held import, distribution, marketing and sales company for innovative premium alcohol beverages. Dedicated to making award winning, ready-to-drink wine-based products, tequilas, hard seltzers and other ready-to-drink offerings, the MPL mission is innovation, quality and consistency.

Media Contact

sam.melcher@powerdigital.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MPL Brands NV, Inc.