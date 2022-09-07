Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum Announces 2022 National Design Award Winners

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum today announced the 23rd class of National Design Award winners, honored for design innovation and impact in nine categories.

This year's National Design Award recipients are:

Nader Tehrani , Design Visionary

WEDEW by David Hertz , Climate Action

Emily Adams Bode , Emerging Designer

Rural Studio , Architecture / Interior Design

Giorgia Lupi , Communication Design

Felecia Davis , Digital Design

Willy Chavarria , Fashion Design

Kounkuey Design Initiative , Landscape Architecture

CW&T , Product Design

"This year's National Design Award winners reflect the central role that design can play in addressing some of the most urgent needs of our time," said Maria Nicanor, director of the museum. "Attuned to increasing social and planetary challenges, all awardees, regardless of their category, have a regenerative approach to design work that takes into account our shared future. I'm grateful to our thoughtful jury this year for their selection. Their deliberations revealed that behind each winner is a philosophy of work that expertly weaves together technological innovation while elevating traditional craft, or that prioritizes preservation and reparation processes, ultimately designing for citizens, and not consumers—a reason for hope in today's complex world if there ever was one."

Established in 2000 as a project of the White House Millennium Council, the National Design Awards bring national recognition to the ways in which design enriches everyday life. In celebration of this year's National Design Awards, Cooper Hewitt will offer free admission to museum visitors during National Design Week, Oct. 17–23, to make design accessible to all.

For more information, visit www.cooperhewitt.org/Awards.

Support

The National Design Awards are made possible with major support from IBM Corporation and Meta. Generous support is provided by Alexandra and Paul Herzan, Crystal and Chris Sacca, and Lisa Roberts and David Seltzer. Additional support is provided by Agnes Gund, Esme Usdan and James Snyder, Jon C. Iwata, Keith Yamashita, Kim and Mac Schuessler, Margery and Edgar Masinter, Richard M. Smith and Dr. Soon-Young Yoon, and Cooper Hewitt's Board of Trustees.

National Design Week programs are made possible with major support from Adobe Inc. Generous support is provided by The Hirsch Family Foundation and The Pinkerton Foundation.

About Cooper Hewitt

Cooper Hewitt is America's design museum. Inclusive, innovative and experimental, the museum's dynamic exhibitions, education programs, master's program, publications and online resources inspire, educate and empower people through design.

