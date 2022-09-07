For A Bright Future Foundation Announces 2022 Global Scholarship Award Winners

Aitana Allen-Perez, of California and Moshammet Jarin of Florida, join a list of high potential scholarship winners

The non-profit organization awards outstanding students pursuing a degree in the areas of science, technology, engineering, the Arts, and mathematics (STEAM)

MIAMI, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, arts, and youth leadership development, has awarded the Global Scholarship to Aitana Allen-Perez, 18, of California, and Moshammet Jarin, 18, of Florida.

The charitable organization founded by high-performing, technology focused private equity firm, Black Dragon Capital's℠ Chairman and CEO, Louis Hernandez Jr., has provided financial aid to underserved students in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) related fields since 2019.

"I know first-hand the unique social and economic pressures children face from underprivileged and underserved communities. For A Bright Future Foundation was established to provide all aspiring young people with equal access to higher education to help them become productive members of our global community and position them to give back to the communities they were raised in. Both Aitana and Moshammet's have incredibly inspirational stories and I admire their dedication and performance academically in a very challenging life circumstance. We are very proud to support them in their support of higher education" said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder and Chairman of the Board, For A Bright Future Foundation.

Aitana Allen-Perez will be attending the University of California, Los Angeles to pursue a bachelor's degree in Diagnostics. Aitana's true passion is being able to help others through science. Although her interest in STEM came from her participation in her high school's Honors Biomedical Sciences program, it is her active involvement in the Wheelchair Dancers Organization that truly kindled her desire to build a career that revolves around evaluating and finding solutions for impairments in the human body. She has participated in multiple programs and internships and her efforts paid off as she obtained two Biotechnology certificates last May.

"I quickly comprehended the importance of inclusivity; I've grown to advance other marginalized communities, like the homeless, sick children, and COVID-19 workers. My interactions have influenced me to want to continue to provide care, happiness, and assistance for underrepresented populations, but eventually as a medical leader," says Allen-Perez.

Moshammet Jarin is pursuing a bachelor's degree in Mathematics at the University of Florida. Despite facing the challenge of a language barrier after moving from Bangladesh to the United States, Jarin's passion for learning remained intact. She earned a merit AICE Diploma from the University of Cambridge and finished at the top of the class. She loves mathematics because it is the universal language and acknowledges its necessity in everyday life. Jarin wants to hone her skills so that she can build a career focused on creating a better future for society.

"Imagine how much more I will be able to accomplish and give back to my community if my resources were not so limited. Winning this scholarship will contribute greatly to this future." says Jarin.

"For A Bright Future Foundation addresses issues that make it more challenging for underprivileged and underrepresented groups to have an equal chance to access education that could change their life for the better. We are inspired to see so many young people who are eager to contribute to their communities and build a bright future for themselves and their loved ones. The reality is that education opens many doors for the future and I am confident that Aitana and Moshammet will achieve many successes," said Susie Hernandez, Board Member and Chair of the Scholarship Committee, For A For A Bright Future Foundation

The Foundation receives an overwhelming number of applications every year. Through a careful filtering process and the leadership of the Scholarship Committee, the most deserving high potential children are awarded scholarships. I would like to thank the Scholarship Committee Chair Susie Hernandez, for her incredible work and the committee listed below who spent hours reviewing and discussing applications. Without these incredible individuals volunteering their time and energy, we wouldn't be able to run this program successfully," said Gina Rogoto, Director of Operations, For A Bright Future Foundation.

Scholarship selection team includes:

Debbie Hernandez , Parks and Recreation Supervisor, City of Hayward

Jennifer Oddo, Senior Director, Corporate Marcomm & Strategic Operations

Lauren Matteis , Principal, Stonebrae School

Marcela Arregui Reyes , Director, Transition Program for Pediatric Diabetes, University of California, San Francisco

Dr. Melissa Hernandez , Professor, Northern Arizona University

Patrick McDonald King , Chief Operating Officer, EV Connect

We also would like to thank the operational team led by Gina Rogoto, director of operations, for their incredible efforts to source candidates across the country and facilitate the process.

To learn more or support For A Bright Future educational programs please visit our donation page at www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org/donate-today.

About Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For a Bright Future is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community. Learn more at www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org.

For more information: https://www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org/ or follow @FABrightFuture_ on Twitter and Instagram.

