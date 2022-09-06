Rose Cay Maritime Announces 100th Employee as Investment into Energy Transition Accelerates

Maritime company accelerates growth in the Jones Act market

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rose Cay Maritime ("RCM" or the "Company"), a leading Jones Act-compliant company, announced its 100th hire before celebrating its first anniversary. During its first year, the Company led the return-to-service process of a fleet of laid-up vessels, which included 11 dry-dockings and work with eight U.S. shipyards, representing tens of millions of dollars in economic impact and hundreds of American jobs. RCM can now provide the urgently needed infrastructure support to renewable fuel producers and major energy companies across the United States during a period of unprecedented change to the U.S. energy complex.

Rose Cay Maritime provides essential services in the energy sector for Fortune 100 companies, using Jones Act vessels.

RCM provides essential services in the energy supply chain for Fortune 100 companies, using a fleet of Jones Act vessels, which are American-owned, built, crewed and flagged. The Company's employees and advisory committee are industry leaders with expertise across maritime operations, supply chain logistics, infrastructure development, and real asset investments.

"In just one year, our team has established a leading maritime logistics company poised to support the Energy Transition. Through hard work and perseverance, we acquired, refurbished, and relaunched a core fleet of U.S.-made, flagged, and crewed Jones Act vessels," said Alex Parker, RCM's Managing Partner. "Today, thanks to our employees, we are a trusted provider of safe and reliable transportation services to the world's largest energy companies and governments. We will continuously strive to improve and harness our entrepreneurial prowess to provide critical energy infrastructure to America."

Rose Cay Maritime has created a new paradigm for Jones Act shipping focused on safety, customer service, and environmental consciousness. RCM views itself as a partner with its customers as they contend with today's rapidly evolving energy and logistics environments. In addition, as the renewable fuels market becomes an increasingly important part of the U.S. Energy Transition process, reducing carbon emissions, RCM is working with its customers to transport cargoes on all three major U.S. Coasts, including from the Gulf Coast into end markets on the West Coast.

The RCM fleet has a concentration of vessels in New York Harbor, which offers the most carbon efficient transportation mode as compared to truck or rail, to support regional energy distribution. Energy poverty and disparity in the U.S. are typically highlighted during times of disruption due to war, natural disaster, and can affect households without access to critical infrastructure. The RCM fleet provides a vital energy link to communities when they need it most.

"I am proud to be a part of the team that helped strengthen the U.S.-flagged fleet by bringing these Jones Act qualified vessels back into service," said former Maritime Administrator RADM Mark H. Buzby, USN (Ret). "Our focus has been to build a team of professionals ‑ afloat and ashore ‑ who are focused on safety, efficient operations, and doing it right, no shortcuts." Building trust on the waterfront takes commitment and producing results; RCM's outstanding people are making that happen every day."

"We are very pleased to have partnered with the Rose Cay Maritime team to return our fleet to service at a time when the U.S. energy complex is in need of more reliable, environmentally conscious operators of coastwise vessels," said Josh Trump, Managing Director at Contrarian Capital Management, financial sponsor of the RCM fleet. "With producers of biofuels increasingly in need of vessels to transport product across the country we are excited about the opportunity that lies ahead and Rose Cay's ability to be the industry's provider of choice."

RCM offers an operating platform that is responsive to market changes, while maintaining a stable foundation for the future. Deep maritime, Jones Act regulatory, technical, and financial expertise ensure that the Company will be prepared to stay ahead of market and regulatory shifts, as well as provide prudent oversight for Company operations and investments. The RCM team has the vision and technological know-how to meet the rigorous demands of being a leading Jones Act operator.

The Company's forward-looking approach, collaborations with top energy companies, safe operations, and commitment to the Energy Transition sets it apart from its peers. RCM is prepared to meet today's energy supply chain challenges and those that lie ahead with adherence to stringent Jones Act regulatory requirements.

Rose Cay Maritime (RCM) RoseCayMaritime (rcmaritime.com) is a growing Jones Act compliant company focused on leading the Energy Transition. RCM provides essential services in the energy supply chain for Fortune 100 companies, using a fleet of Jones Act vessels, which are American-owned, built, crewed and flagged. Our employees and advisory committee are industry leaders with expertise across maritime operations, supply chain logistics, data analytics, and real asset investment.

RCM has the backing of Rose Cay Rose Cay (rosecaycap.com), an innovative investment platform, actively seeking opportunities to transform essential industries for the future.

