InventHelp Inventor Develops Organizational System for Laundry Items (LAX-969)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was staying at a friend's house and was frustrated by clean and dirty clothes stored in one pile. I thought there could be a better system for organizing laundry and accessories," said an inventor, from Santa Ana, Calif., "so I invented the UNIQUE ALL IN ONE LAUNDRY BASKET. My design enables you to easily sort and transport dirty clothes and other laundry supplies."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a space-saving storage unit for dirty laundry. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional hampers and laundry baskets. As a result, it allows users to easily separate laundry items. It also ensures that detergent and other necessary supplies are accessible. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for households, apartments, college students, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LAX-969, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp