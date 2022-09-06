InventHelp Inventor Develops New Design for Skateboards (KOC-680)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and easy way to listen to music in an open-air manner while riding a skateboard," said an inventor, from Canyon Lake, Calif., "so I invented the SKATEBOX. My design could make riding a skateboard more enjoyable."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a unique new design for a skateboard. In doing so, it enables the user to listen to open air music while riding. As a result, it offers an alternative to using headphones or ear buds and it ensures that the user is aware of their surroundings. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for skateboarders and extreme sports enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-KOC-680, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp