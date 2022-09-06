InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Disposable Face Masks (JTK-138)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a nurse and I know it can be impractical to remove and replace a mask after every presumed exposure with germs. I thought there could be a more practical disposable mask option," said an inventor, from Ridgeland, Miss., "so I invented the LAYERED MASK. My design would eliminate the need to change the entire mask."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved design for a disposable face mask. In doing so, it would protect against airborne germs and it would last longer than standard masks. It would also eliminate the need to remove and replace the entire mask after exposure to germs. The invention features an efficient and cost-effective design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for healthcare workers, nurses, the general population, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JTK-138, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp