Gap's Fall Campaign Celebrates ICONS - Champions of Individuality and Actions That Shape Our Culture

Selma Blair and Labrinth Headline as Gap Icons in Core Classics, Redefining Culture and Style Across Generations

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Fall, Gap puts the spotlight on Icons, showcasing a collection of essential classics designed to dress generations of culture shapers. Gap Icons include both reinvented classics in new proportions, organic fabrics made with more sustainable Washwell water-saving techniques, and a diverse cast of individuals who are shaping our culture through their own personal style and voice. Debuting today and building upon its long-standing history of uplifting varied and distinct individuals, Gap's Fall 2022 ICONS campaign continues to celebrate modern American optimism and what it means to be a true Icon – someone creating positive change by simply being their truest self.

Starring a cast of culture shapers, including renowned actress Selma Blair – a New York Times best-selling author and mother with multiple sclerosis advocating for a more inclusive world – and UK performer Labrinth – a humanitarian connecting souls through the power of music – the cast of Icons is represented by artists and trailblazers, all of whom use their platform and voice to push culture forward. From Cameron Russell, who uses storytelling to facilitate evolution; to 23-year-old Toni Breidinger, who pushes the boundaries both on and off the racecourse, these Icons speak to what can be accomplished when you embrace who you truly are.

Gap ICONS include:

Selma Blair ( New York Times best-selling author and mother with MS advocating for a more inclusive world. @selmablair ) — Actress,best-selling author and mother with MS advocating for a more inclusive world.

Labrinth ( @labrinth ) — Humanitarian, creator, artist, producer, songwriter, and musician, Labrinth is transferring energy and connecting souls through the power of music.

Cameron Russell ( @cameronrussell ) — Model, organizer, and writer, Cameron's work leverages creative collaboration and collective storytelling to facilitate evolution.

Lucky Blue Smith ( @luckybsmith ) — Father, model and actor, Lucky has been working in the fashion and entertainment industry since age 15 and today is a strong advocate for mental health.

Toni Breidinger ( @tonibreidinger ) — Professional race car driver and first female Arab driver of NASCAR, Toni is an inspiration to women everywhere with her trailblazing and triumphant spirit.

"At Gap, Icons are a symbol of timeless individuality, and there's nothing more iconic than shaping culture by amplifying your true self and talent." says Mary Alderete, Global Head of Gap Marketing. "A Gap Icon is an essential classic – the mallcore standard, really – like our 70s flare and 90s loose Washwell denim, pleated and flatfront Washwell khakis and big white organic cotton shirts. Gap Icons also include trail-blazing individuals like New York Times best-selling author Selma Blair who is pioneering change as she's on her own journey with multiple sclerosis, and Labrinth, an artist who is connecting cultures and communities through music. We're excited to celebrate these Icons in our Fall campaign as a diverse group of individuals, effortlessly styled in Gap updated classics, who are using their unique talents and abilities to better us all."

The campaign was concepted by Gap Global Creative Director, Len Peltier and directed by Koto Bolofo, paying homage to Gap's Icons that have defined the standards since 1969, designed to dress generations. Styled in 90s loose organic cotton denim, big white shirts, cargo and pleated khakis, high rise 70s flare denim and the classic Gap logo hoodie, the cast of ICONS are featured in iconic Gap essentials made new again in responsibly made fabrics and fresh proportions.

To punctuate Gap's iconic logo hoodie and continue Gap's commitment to amplify artists, the brand is announcing Gap Logo Remix. The project launches today, inviting artists to design a unique GAP logo. Through customer voting, the top three designs will become Gap NFTs and physical hoodies that will be sold on gap.com. Artists will have an opportunity to express their creativity and individuality with their take on the iconic Gap logo. This extends Gap's journey in both the meta and physical worlds, fresh off the heels of brand releases and experiences with Dogami and Club Roblox, in addition to gamified NFT collections with artists including Demit Omphroy, Dapper Dan and Frank Ape. For more information on how to participate, please visit gap.com/nft.

Gap's Fall ICONS campaign debuts today, September 6, 2022, across digital media, out of home and Gap brand channels. Follow @gap and #HowYouWearGap to follow along. Customers can also join Gap's Discord server to connect, engage and foster community with other fans of Gap NFTs at discord.gg/gapthreads #gaplogoremix

